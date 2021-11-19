Video marketing is a powerful tool for converting leads and closing deals. But, with so many video types out there, how do you know which ones to use? Sometimes it can be as difficult to choose between them as it is to choose between 144Hz vs 240Hz refresh rate. In this blog post, we will discuss the benefits of each type of video and provide tips on how to create them!

Benefits of Video Marketing

Understanding the benefits is crucial if you want to convince your boss or client that video marketing can help grow their business. According to Wyzowl’s Video Marketing Statistics 2018 Survey, 81% of businesses use video as a marketing tool, up from 63% in 2017, and 81% of people have been convinced to buy a product or service by watching a brand’s video.





Understand your audience

Video marketing is an excellent tool for converting leads and closing deals. But, with so many video types out there, how do you know which ones to use? In this blog post, we will discuss the benefits of each type of video and provide tips on how to create them!

Tips on Creating Videos

Video marketing is an excellent tool for converting leads and closing deals, but there’s no doubt that it has its downsides as well. With so many video types out there, how do you know which ones to use? In this blog post, we will discuss the benefits of each type of video and provide tips on how to create them!

Creating explainer videos

An explainer video is a short, fun and informative video that explains what your company does in an easy-to-understand way. According to HubSpot, animated explainer videos are 40 times more likely to get shared on social media than non-animated ones! So how do you go about creating one?

Creating live-action videos

Live-action video marketing is a great option if you want to engage and interact with your audience. It’s also perfect for showing off behind the scenes footage or special events happening at your company. What makes it such an effective way of engaging customers? Watch this short explainer video from Wyzowl to learn more!

Creating video testimonials

An essential part of any business is customer satisfaction. Live-action videos allow you to show off happy customers as a way of boosting your brand’s authority and trustworthiness. Not only that but according to Wyzowl’s Video Marketing Statistics 2018 Survey, 76% of buyers find video helpful when researching a purchase decision.

Brand awareness videos

Brand awareness is an essential part of any business marketing strategy and live-action videos are perfect for this purpose due to the level of engagement they provide with customers. According to Wyzowl’s Video Marketing Statistics 2018 Survey, 79% of people have been convinced to buy a product or service by watching a brand’s video.

Animated videos

Animated explainer videos are 40 times more likely to get shared on social media than non-animated ones! So how do you go about creating one?

Video ads

Video advertising is a hugely effective way of engaging customers and encouraging them to take action. Not only do they grab the user’s attention right from the start, but according to HubSpot they also drive three times more website traffic than text or images alone!

Online courses

If you want to make yourself an expert in a certain field, create an online course! Not only will it demonstrate your knowledge and expertise but according to Wyzowl’s Video Marketing Statistics 2018 Survey, 74% of people would rather watch a video than reading text on how to do something.

Videos to share on social media

Finally, it’s important not only to create video content but also to make sure that it is easily accessible and easy to share with your audience. Here are some tips on how you can best use both live-action and animated explainer videos in terms of social media marketing.

Test Different Approaches

A/B testing should help you figure out what elements of a campaign are working out and which need to be improved upon.

Add a Call to Action

Include a call-to-action message at the end of each video to make sure that your audience knows how they can best engage with you. In this blog post, we will discuss the benefits of each type of video and provide tips on how to create them!

Create a series

In addition, you may want to consider creating an entire set or campaign that ties together. According to Wyzowl’s Video Marketing Statistics 2018 Survey, 75% of people would rather watch a short branded video than reading text on a website.

Create a competition

You could also create a video contest, giving your audience the opportunity to win something special so as to encourage them to share and engage with you via social media! By now it should be clear that there are many different types of videos out there for every type of business – from online courses, testimonials, and brand awareness videos to video ads tips.

Conclusion

Video marketing is an excellent tool for converting leads and closing deals. But, with so many video types out there, how do you know which ones to use? In this blog post, we will discuss the benefits of each type of video and provide tips on how to create them!

About Author

Jovanni is a software engineer and tech author with years of experience. He enjoys sharing his knowledge about programming and digital marketing. He is also a digital nomad who has visited a lot of beautiful countries.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

