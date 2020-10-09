Home>Sports>Boxing>Viktor Kotochigov vs Maxi Hughes Live Stream Reddit FREE Boxing Fight
Viktor Kotochigov vs Maxi Hughes Live Stream Reddit FREE Boxing Fight

09 Oct 2020
930
Boxing Fans, Viktor Kotochigov vs Maxi Hughes Streaming live today from Dubai at Noon ET on ESPN+, MTK Global are back with a solid lightweight main event and a much-anticipated pro debut. In the main event, unbeaten Viktor Kotochigov of Kazakhstan takes on battle-tested Maxi Hughes, who are going to be trying to find a second straight upset win after knocking off Jono Carroll on Aug. 12.

Live Stream: Viktor Kotochigov vs Maxi Hughes Live Stream Boxing


Hughes, 30, may be a former two-time British title challenger at 130, and therefore the convert Carroll was the most important of his career so far . He’s a scrapper who should give the 27-year-old Kotochigov an honest test as an honest intensify in competition for the prospect.

Viktor Kotochigov vs Maxi Hughes

We’ll also see the professional debut of 27-year-old Armenian Hovhannes Bachkov, a boxer who competed at the 2016 Olympics, won bronze at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships, and gold at the 2017 European Championships and 2019 European Games. He’s coming right certain an eight-round fight against Venezuelan veteran Samuel Gonzalez. Viktor Kotochigov vs Maxi Hughes

There will be a minimum of three more fights on the cardboard , so consider this as an appetizer for tonight’s Navarrete-Villa show, and join us for a few afternoon boxing!

Full Card (ESPN+, Noon ET)

Viktor Kotochigov (12-0, 5 KO) vs Maxi Hughes (21-5-2, 4 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
Hovhannes Bachkov (debut) vs Samuel Gonzalez (22-6, 13 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds
Blane Hyland (3-0, 0 KO) vs Mohamed Salah Abdelghany (3-2, 0 KO), junior bantamweights, 6 rounds
Faizan Anwar (4-0, 4 KO) vs JR Mendoza (11-19, 5 KO), junior middleweights, 6 rounds
Swing Bout: Lambert Fogoum (7-1-1, 6 KO) vs Austine Nnamdi (0-1, 0 KO), cruiserweights, 6 rounds

Maxi Hughes believes he already has the whip hand on Viktor Kotochigov before their WBC International lightweight title showdown on on Friday’s Rotunda Rumble 4 event. Viktor Kotochigov vs Maxi Hughes

Yorkshire hero Hughes (21-5-2, 4 KOs) challenges unbeaten Kazakh Kotochigov (12-0, 5 KOs) for the belt on the action-packed D4G Promotions event in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, survive ESPN+ and IFL TV.

Hughes heads into the fight on the rear of his incredible convert former world title challenger Jono Carroll in August, and he believes Kotochigov is simply another tread on his journey to challenging for a world title. https://theinscribermag.com/viktor-kotochigov-vs-maxi-hughes-live-stream-reddit/

Hughes said: “I’ve had a glance at a couple of of his fights, and he’s nothing I’ve not seen before. He’s a troublesome , strong, come to the fore fighter, but I’ve got more experience at a better level which provides me the whip hand .

“The WBC International title may be a massive incentive. Winning this belt should give me a top 15 world ranking with the WBC and put me a step closer to challenging for a world championship.

“Fighting abroad ticks an item off my bucket list. It’s something I’ve always wanted to try to to and what a rustic to fight in. it’ll be great to be away within the sunshine with the dark nights drawing during this time of year.

“Training hasn’t stopped since my last fight. i used to be on such a high so I just wanted to form sure I kept improving, and before I knew it I had another fight date.”

Elsewhere on Friday’s show, amateur superstar Hovhannes Bachkov makes his highly-anticipated professional debut against 22-6 opponent Samuel Gonzalez, rising star Blane Hyland takes on Mohamed Salah Abdelghany, and knockout king Faizan Anwar faces JR Mendoza.

