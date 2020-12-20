How to watch every NFL game (12/19/20 and 12/20/20): Week 15 live streams, TV, odds. We’re already at Week 15 of the 2020 NFL regular season. Now is the time when playoff spots are on the line and teams either find a way to play for a trip to the Super Bowl or their seasons will end in two more weeks. Live Stream: NFL Football Week 15 Online here Click Here to Watch NFL Football Week 15 Games Live Stream Free Here’s how to watch all the Saturday, Sunday and Monday games on Dec. 19, Dec. 20 and Dec. 21. WATCH NFL GAMES LIVE: fuboTV (FREE 7-day trial), Sling TV, Hulu Live TV (free trial) The Raiders and Chargers began the week Thursday night, but 15 more games remain, including a Saturday doubleheader. Among the best games to watch are Sunday when the Dolphins host the Patriots in the 1 p.m. window and the Chiefs travel to New Orleans to face the Saints at 4:25 p.m. Here is the full Week 15 schedule, along with how you can watch each game and the odds. All times are Eastern. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 Buffalo Bills (10-3) at Denver Broncos (5-8), 4:30 p.m., NFL Network Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW. Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial); and Sling TV. Latest line: Bills -6. Buffalo moved closer to winning the AFC East following a 26-15 win vs. the Steelers. Stefon Diggs had a monster game with 10 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown. The Broncos snapped a five-game losing streak when they defeated the Panthers, 32-27. Drew Lock threw a career-high four TD passes in the win. Carolina Panthers (4-9) at Green Bay Packers (10-3), 8:15 p.m., NFL Network Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW. Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial); and Sling TV. Latest line: Packers -8.5. The Panthers lost at home in Week 14 to the Broncos, 32-27. Carolina’s defense gave up 280 passing yards and four TDs to Drew Lock. Green Bay clinched the NFC North title in Week 14 by beating the Lions, 31-24. Aaron Rodgers had three touchdown passes and the Packers won despite committing 12 penalties for 68 yards. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 Chicago Bears (6-7) at Minnesota Vikings (6-7), 1 p.m., FOX Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial); and Fox Sports (TV provider sign-in required). Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW. Line: Vikings -3. The Bears kept themselves in the running for a wild card spot following their 36-7 blowout win vs. the Texans. Mitchell Trubisky had three touchdown passes, and David Montgomery rushed for 113 yards and a TD. Minnesota lost on the road to Tampa Bay, 26-14, despite holding onto the ball for almost 40 minutes. What hurt the Vikings was that they gave up almost two more yards per play than they gained on offense. Detroit Lions (5-8) at Tennessee Titans (9-4), 1 p.m., CBS Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); CBS All Access (FREE 7-day trial); and Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial). Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW. Line: Titans -11. Detroit lost at home to Green Bay, 31-24. The Lions rushed for just 51 yards and allowed the Packers to go 8-for-11 on third down. Tennessee got back into the win column by routing Jacksonville on the road, 31-10. Derrick Henry rushed for 215 yards and two TDs, and Ryan Tannehill threw two TD passes. Houston Texans (4-9) at Indianapolis Colts (9-4), 1 p.m., CBS Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); CBS All Access (FREE 7-day trial); and Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial). Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW. Line: Colts -7.5. The Texans have now lost four of their last five games following their 36-7 blowout loss in Chicago. It was the second time all season the Texans had been held to single digits. The Colts’ march to the playoffs continues as they took down the Raiders in Las Vegas, 44-27. Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-12) at Baltimore Ravens (8-5), 1 p.m., CBS Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); CBS All Access (FREE 7-day trial); and Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial). Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW. Line: Ravens -13. The Jaguars had no answers offensively or defensively for the Titans in a 31-10 loss at home. Jacksonville is now on a 12-game losing streak since its Week 1 win vs. the Colts. Baltimore’s last game was possibly the best of the season as it outlasted Cleveland, 47-42. Justin Tucker hit a 55-yard field goal with two seconds left to vastly improve the Ravens’ playoff chances. New England Patriots (6-7) at Miami Dolphins (8-5), 1 p.m., CBS Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); CBS All Access (FREE 7-day trial); and Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial). Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW. Line: Dolphins -1.5. New England’s playoff hopes are dismal following a 24-3 blowout loss at the Rams. Cam Newton was benched after throwing for 119 yards and an interception. Despite being plus-three in the turnover margin, the Dolphins couldn’t slow down the Chiefs, 33-27. Miami trailed by 20 heading into the fourth quarter before cutting the lead to a more respectable six points. San Francisco 49ers (5-8) at Dallas Cowboys (4-9), 1 p.m., CBS Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); CBS All Access (FREE 7-day trial); and Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial). Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW. Line: Cowboys -3. San Francisco never had enough answers for Washington in a 23-15 loss. The 49ers allowed two defensive touchdowns and loss despite outgaining Washington, 344-193. Andy Dalton had two touchdown passes in his return to Cincinnati as the Cowboys beat the Bengals, 30-7. The Dallas defense also forced three turnovers from the Bengals’ offense. Seattle Seahawks (9-4) at Washington Football Team (6-7), 1 p.m., FOX Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial); and Fox Sports (TV provider sign-in required). Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW. Line: Seahawks -6. Seattle rallied from a loss vs. the Giants by blowing out the Jets, 40-3. The Seahawks got four touchdown passes from Russell Wilson and ended the game by scoring the final 40 points. Washington moved into first place in the NFC East after a 23-15 win vs. the 49ers. Chase Young was dominant on defense with six tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, which went for his first NFL touchdown. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5) at Atlanta Falcons (4-9), 1 p.m., FOX Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial); and Fox Sports (TV provider sign-in required). Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW. Line: Buccaneers -6. The Buccaneers earned their eighth win of the season with a 26-14 win vs. the Vikings. Tom Brady had two touchdown passes and Tampa Bay won despite only having the ball for 20:57. Atlanta lost to the Chargers, 20-17, on a field goal as time expired. The Falcons were shut out in the second half. New York Jets (0-13) at Los Angeles Rams (9-4), 4:05 p.m., FOX Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial); and Fox Sports (TV provider sign-in required). Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW. Line: Rams -17. The Jets were dominated on the road by the Seahawks, 40-3. They gave up four touchdown passes to Russell Wilson and their offense gained just 185 yards. The Rams are coming off a 24-3 win at home vs. the Patriots on a Thursday night. Cam Akers rushed for 171 yards and the Rams’ defense held New England to just 113 yards. Philadelphia Eagles (4-8-1) at Arizona Cardinals (7-6), 4:05 p.m., FOX Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial); and Fox Sports (TV provider sign-in required). Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW. Line: Cardinals -6.5.
