We have all heard the old adage first impressions count. Is there any truth in it? Yes. Think back to the first time you met a colleague you dislike. The chances are that they said or did something that displeased you, and you have held it against them ever since.

So, if you are a man and looking to make an excellent first impression, whether that be in a formal workplace situation or while meeting a potential love interest, continue reading for ten top tips on how to do just that.

Punctuality

Turn up for a job interview late, and you have pretty much lost out to someone who is potentially less suited to the role, less qualified or less experienced. However, showing that you were unable to be punctual in this important instance basically gives off the air of not caring. The same applies on a date. A lack of punctuality is a turn-off for most women. Of course, if you are able to call ahead or text if you have had a genuine emergency, you will find that people can be accommodating, offering you the benefit of the doubt.

Personal Hygiene

Nerves can make you sweat. There is no denying it, so ensuring that your personal hygiene is up to scratch is of the utmost importance. Applying a top-quality, long-lasting antiperspirant deodorant will definitely help. However, do not forget the rest of your body. Ensure you brush and floss your teeth alongside using a mouthwash for minty fresh breath. Unwashed, greasy hair can give off an unpleasant odor, so be sure to have washed it before you make your first impression.

Conversation

Awkward silences can be off-putting and reveal someone’s ability to strike up a conversation. If this is an area in which you struggle, you could prepare for this beforehand by jotting down some ideas for conversation starters. Although the flow could be much more natural, having these in your head just in case can boost your confidence.

Listening

Showing you are listening to the person you have just met is of utmost importance. A lack of interest will show, particularly if you are unable to ask follow-up questions. This simply demonstrates that you are not interested in what they have to say or you deem yourself to be way more important than them.

Clothing

Usually, it is not what you wear, but the appropriateness of it to the situation. For example, if you wore skinny fit denim to a formal work function, this is unlikely to win you any favors. Choose something sophisticated and much more suited to the occasion. Dress hats for men, for example, are becoming ever more popular, so consider one of those for a special event. For a first date, although you may opt for something smart casual, avoid making a statement, such as wearing a political t-shirt or a football jersey.

Manners

Displaying good manners, like a doctor’s bedside manner, at all times is imperative. For example, if you are in a restaurant and do not say please and thank you to your server, this certainly gives the impression that you are superior to them. Being polite to the colleague or date is equally important.

Smile

Keeping a straight face or frowning throughout the whole occasion will win you no favors. Of course, no one wants to see a fake, pearly white smile the entire time, but responding to people’s statements and jokes with a smile certainly helps boost your reputation.

Confidence

While too much confidence can exude arrogance, too little can make you appear meek. It is essential to maintain a balance. Show that you have faith in yourself through what you say but bear in mind that you also need to show some form of vulnerability, too.

Body Language

Your body language can say just as much, if not more, than your mouth. If you appear disinterested with folded arms and a frown on your face, people will be put off. Try to maintain an open stance, showing that you are ready to accept the company of others.

Patience

Finally, show patience towards others. As they say, it is a virtue. Patience can be a challenge when we are willing people to finish what they are saying. It can be tempting to interrupt and tell a story related to what they are saying. However, this gives the impression that you feel you are more worthy of being heard. Exercise a bit of restraint.

