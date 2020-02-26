Wax Liquidizer Review: Everything You Need to Know

In recent years, there has been a steady increase in the use of liquidizer cannabis. Notwithstanding, due to legal restrictions affecting the production and distribution of pre-filled cartridges, many consumers are choosing to make their own vape oils. If you’re thinking of exploring this option, we have put together a Wax Liquidizer review, so you know exactly what to expect and whether it’s a worthy investment.

More users are making the switch from other smoking habits like nicotine and raw herbs to e-cigarettes and vaping pens because they’re turning out to be the more convenient option for various reasons.

● Ease of use.

● Leaves little to no smell and allows you to get high discreetly.

● Faster and more effective results.

● Healthier on the lungs compared to regular smoking.

The Wax Liquidizer has made this transition much more fulfilling by providing a quick and affordable way for consumers to make their own vape cartridges by turning wax, CBD, THC, or other e-concentrates into liquid.

How does the Wax Liquidizer work?

The wax liquidizer is a nifty solution designed to allow you convert your oils or concentrates into liquids so they can be used with a vape pen. This seemingly magical compound is made from a combination of FDA approved ingredients such as propylene glycol and its derivatives, PEG400 and PEG200.

It typically enhances the effect of the cannabis in your concentrate to create a better and pleasurable vaping experience for you. You can also customize the flavor profile, consistency of your concentrates, and the potency of the liquid cannabis to suit your tastes and needs.

The liquidizer also works well it pre-filled cartridges and distillates as they can be used to thin out your oil so your vape pen can burn it more easily and reduce the amount of battery charge consumed during the process.

Key Features

● Easy to follow mixing instructions.

● Can be used with a vast range of e-cigs or vape pens.

● It does not separate the concentrate or alter the color of the juice.

● It has no expiration date as long as it’s stored properly.

● Flows and mixes smoothly.

● Creates a stable vaping liquid.

● Comes in six interesting flavours—Strawberry Cough, Pineapple Express, Banana OG, Ice Hit, Grape Ape, and Original.

How to use the Wax Liquidizer

It’s fairly easy to turn your concentrates into ready-to-use vape juice. All you have to do is:

1. Place 1 gram of your wax or concentrate into a small glass or any other heat resistant container, then add 2ml of the wax liquidizer to it. You can adjust the wax/concentrate to liquidizer ratio as needed.

2. Pour boiling water into a bowl and place the container into it to heat the mixture. Alternatively, you can microwave it for about 10 seconds.

3. Once heated, stir the mixture with a stainless steel or glass spoon until the consistency is smooth and even.

4. Load the juice into your tank or cartridges using a syringe to avoid spillage.

Does it only work for only select waxes and concentrates?

The great thing about the wax liquidizer is that it does not pick and choose what liquids, distillates, concentrates, or wax it works with. It pairs nicely with them all. The solution’s versatility allows you to experiment as much as you want with different materials until you find the combination that works best for you.

When using terpenes THC concentrates, ensure that it contains up to 80% of THC as anything lowe would cut down on the effectiveness of the substance when vaped. You will end up having to take more hits to reach a good high.

It is worth remembering that the wax liquidizer itself cannot get you high, but it can heighten your vaping experience by making it easier, faster, smoother, and more satisfying.

You can say goodbye to coughs or unpleasant aftereffects that tend to follow some vaping products.

Cons of using the Wax Liquidizer

There are no downsides to mixing your pre-filled cartridges or making your own from scratch with the wax liquidizer. It gives you a perfect liquid combination every time and the consistency is so smooth and not at all funky so you never have to worry about destroying your precious vape pen.

Not only do you get to enjoy vaping the way it’s meant to be, using the wax liquidizer helps you save a lot of money as it costs less than pre-filled cartridges and provides six times more value.

