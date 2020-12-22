INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Office space has a reputation for being stuffy, totally removed from the freedom and beauty of nature. But considering nature is incredibly good for you physically and mentally, there’s no reason to separate the two.

Working alongside nature might just make you work even harder.

And who doesn’t want that?

Don’t let your workspace bore you to tears. Check out these seven ways to introduce nature to your office so you can feel at peace even when you’re stuck indoors.

1. Keep Your Windows Uncovered

Natural light is the first step to making your workspace feel more open and alive.

Keep your windows uncovered or pull back the curtains while you’re working to let the light in. If you don’t have access to a lot of natural light, replace any fluorescent lights with LED to better mimic sunlight.

Doses of sunlight help keep your serotonin levels up, lower your stress, and keep you nice and focused during even the longest workdays.

2. Choose the Right Color Scheme

If you don’t have a lot of control over what you bring into your workspace, surround yourself with soothing colors. When you’re picking out textiles and decorative elements or getting ready to repaint the walls look for shades found in nature.

Greens and browns are your best bet for natural colors, but greys and blues do the trick as well.

Any color you experience in nature is fair game!

A nature-inspired color palette is a step away from the boring neutrals typically found in an office environment. These colors instill a sense of serenity in the room, making it the perfect place to get your work done.

3. Incorporate Houseplants

Putting actual plants in your workspace is the best way to bring nature indoors. It’s one opportunity for you to have a living piece of the outdoors in your workspace to keep your spirits up.

From a full-grown monstera in the corner to a terrarium of succulents on your desk, no amount of green is wrong.

If you want to use shelves and some trailing plants to create an entire accent wall of vines, you go ahead and do it. You’ll likely feel better having them around.

Plants in the office lead to greater productivity and a boost in morale and creativity. You won’t find an argument for keeping them out, so pack your workspace full of plants and enjoy your new green oasis.

4. Pay Attention to Materials

Switching out your office furniture for pieces made from natural materials brings a calmer feel to your workspace than metal. You want the cold, corporate stuff out so you can make room for something more gentle.

If you’re hoping to totally transform your space, try to get all your furniture in wood or bamboo.

Textured fabrics add to your natural theme as well. Lay down a thick rug, use throw pillows with some volume, and get yourself a chunky blanket for when things get nippy.

When you’ve finished redecorating, your workspace will ooze calming and comforting vibes.

5. Get a Small Water Feature

If calm is what you’re after, few things in nature are more relaxing than the sound of running water.

Feeling overwhelmed?

Just close your eyes and imagine you’re sitting by a waterfall somewhere beautiful.

Tabletop fountains are small enough to stay out of your way while still providing the natural sounds of a babbling brook. Just plug one in and let it transport you somewhere serene.

Or really make water the focal point of your workspace by installing a larger water feature on the wall to keep you centered.

6. Install an Aquarium

Live fish are a bit of nature you can easily bring into your office without the mess of other pets. They don’t run around touching everything, and their food goes inside a tank rather than sitting out in a bowl.

You do have to keep the tank clean, so make sure you’re willing to do that first.

But you should consider it because keeping fish does wonders for your mental and physical health.

It doesn’t have to be a large aquarium, just big enough to hold whatever fish you decide to put inside.

The soothing sounds of bubbling water are only amplified by the calm swimming motions of the fish in your tank. They provide companionship like any other pet and make your workspace a little more lively.

7. Bring in the Scents of Nature

While scented candles aren’t all-natural themselves, they can help bring your dream of a natural oasis to life.

Light up your senses with a pine forest or ocean scented candle to mimic your favorite outdoor environment. Figuring your sense of smell into the equation will solidify your fresh new workspace even more in your mind.

A candle might not match the true scent of nature, but it will do the trick when you’re pining for the trees or longing for the water during work hours.

In Conclusion

Your love for nature doesn’t stop at the office door, so there’s no reason to exclude it from your workspace. In fact, bringing the colors, sounds, and scents of nature into your space can benefit your work in many ways.

You wouldn’t want to miss out on that chance, would you?

Using any of these methods, you can quickly and easily incorporate the joys of nature into your workspace. Now, you don’t have to spend another eight hour day in a boring office ever again.

Leon Grundstein has more than 28 years of experience in real estate development, with over two decades of experience in the retirement industry. He founded Lynnwood Scriber Gardens with a game-changing business model to promote a healthy and robust retirement lifestyle for older adults.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

