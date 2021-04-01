With its natural beauty, stunning beaches, and near-perfect climate, San Diego is one of those cities you must visit at some point.

Home to about 1.5 million people, this city has it all:

Incredible outdoor experiences

Fine dining

Endless shops and retail centers

Sporting events

Museums

Theaters and concert venues

We could go on and on.

As one of the most massive cities in the U.S., there is ALWAYS something to see and something to do in SD. Whether as a local or a tourist passing through, you’ll love these five exciting weekend activities in San Diego, CA, happening right now.

1. Visit Balboa Park

Balboa Park is the type of place you can visit over and over again yet never quite see it all. It’s a true San Diego destination and a mecca of culture, arts, entertainment, and outdoor beauty.

At Balboa Park, you can visit the Fleet Science Center, the San Diego Museum of Art, and the San Diego Automotive Museum.

You can see gorgeous cherry blossoms in bloom at the Japanese Friendship Garden and view more than 130 different varieties of roses at the Rose Garden. You can take the kids and ride the classic carousel or take a miniature train ride around the outskirts of the San Diego Zoo.

When you’re hungry or thirsty, there are about a dozen pubs, grills, and cafes where you can grab a bite or a drink.

In the mood for some live entertainment? Balboa Park hosts performances from different dance troupes, symphonies, and theater groups.

Looking to get some exercise? You can hike, play a game of golf or tennis, try your hand at lawn bowling, or enjoy a round of disc golf.

Balboa Park has something for everyone, making it a must-visit for both tourists and locals alike.

2. Go Whale Watching

Craving a day out on the water? Whale watching in San Diego is the perfect way to spend a morning or afternoon off the Pacific Coast.

There are various departure points throughout the city where you can hop on board a cruise or charter a boat to watch whales. Experienced captains run the charters and know precisely where to go to spot majestic whales and beautiful dolphins.

Whale watching in San Diego is a year-round experience. December through April, you can view the gray whale migration from Alaska to Baja and Mexico.

May through November, you’re likely to spot blue whales and fin whales.

Throughout the year, humpback whales and dolphins swim up and down the coast.

3. Enjoy Some Hops on the Harbor

There are over 150 different breweries in San Diego, all of which are worth visiting for a craft IPA or a tasty lager. But one of the finest ways to enjoy a brew in SD is through the Hops on the Harbor cruise.

Flagship Cruises runs a beer pairing and dinner cruise every Friday night. They feature a different brewery every weekend and offer open-air dining with San Diego Bay’s incredible views. They also serve up tasty dishes to fill your belly.

If you’re into learning about the brews in-depth, you can even meet and chat with the brewers who make the beer.

When making your reservations, you can specify if you prefer indoor or outdoor seating. Tickets run about $85 per adult for a three-hour cruise. If you want to get slightly tipsy on the water, you can also add an all-you-can-drink beverage package for an additional $30.

4. Check Out Barrio Logan

Check out some authentic Mexican-American arts and culture by strolling through Barrio Logan. Located in south-central San Diego, it’s home to murals, street art, and performance-space warehouses.

A walk through Barrio Logan is a feast for the eyes. There is art everywhere, as well as plenty of places to grab some food or relax with a beer. The neighborhood is authentically Mexican, so you can find tacos, tortillas, various rice dishes, and, of course, chips and salsa.

If you visit Barrio Logan in April, be sure to check out the annual Chicano Park Day festival. Classic cars line the streets during this yearly event, as do food stalls, vendors, and lots of art.

5. Head to La Jolla

There’s almost no better way to spend a weekend in San Diego than to spend it on the beach — and La Jolla is one of the best beach towns of all.

Surfing, snorkeling, and paddle boarding off the La Jolla coast are ideal when you’re in the mood to get in the water. When you’re in the mood to stay on dry land, you can stroll the cove or shop along the coast. An array of waterfront restaurants serve everything from locally caught fish to tasty tacos and margaritas.

Walk along the La Jolla coast, and you’re likely to spot seals and sea lions at the shoreline. Rent a kayak, and you can explore the rocky coastline and sea caves scattered up and down the coast.

La Jolla is a beautiful town that’s full of natural beauty and things to do. It’s the kind of place that you’re already making plans to come back to the first time you visit.

Conclusion

San Diego may be best known for its famed zoo, but there are endless things to do and see in this Southern California town.

What makes San Diego so remarkable is that each neighborhood has its own feel and vibe, so spending a day in Barrio Logan is nothing like spending a day in La Jolla.

San Diego is a truly diverse city with people from all different backgrounds and walks of life. If you haven’t been there yet, it’s time to put SD at the top of your list of places you need to visit now.

Caitlin Sinclair is the Property Manager at Diega with five years of property management experience and many more in Customer Service. She shares her passion for her community and looks forward to making Diega the place to call home.

