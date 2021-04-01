WhatsApp, for the most part, does not allow you to schedule messages, but there are workarounds. If you are thinking about away-messages, then certainly there is a way to implement a pre-set message that customers or other people will receive when you are away. These are away-messages and not necessarily message scheduling. However, even the away messages allow you to specify conditions.

That said, we will first discuss away-messages and how one can set it up and then discuss message scheduling which will require a third-party solution for Android users and Siri for iPhone users.

Setting up away messages

This is useful when you are busy or during your off-business hours when you are unable to reply to messages. This is set-up to automatically send messages to specific people or all your contacts. It also allows you to set a time when this option will activate and deactivate.

The process is simple:

Head to WhatsApp, and in More options (three green vertical dots), you will find business tools. Go to Away messages. Turn it on, and you will be able to edit the message. Under the Schedule section, you will find different time options.

Always Send-This will send automated messages 24/7

Custom Schedule -This option allows you to select specific times to send the automated messages.

Outside of business hours -If you have business hours set in your business profile, then you will have this option available to you. Turning this option on will make it so that an automated message is sent only during the hours when your business is off.

Scheduling WhatsApp Messages

As mentioned earlier, WhatsApp does not yet have a feature that allows users to schedule messages. Say you want to schedule a message for your friend to wish him on his birthday as soon as the clock turns 12; this method will allow you to do that. You will have to use a third-party app to do this on Android, and the technique varies among Android and iPhone users. iPhone users will have to utilize Siri instead of a third-party.

WhatsApp message scheduling on iPhone

This can be done through Siri shortcuts. This relies on Siri and uses apple’s own AI to automate a scheduled message for WhatsApp. It’s not complete automation as you have to press send in the final moment; however, it is quite a nifty trick nonetheless.

Head on to the App Store and have the Shortcuts app downloaded on your iPhone.

Open it and select the Automation tab near the bottom.

Click on the + icon that you will find in the upper right corner to Create Personal Automation.

Then you will find the option to select the time of day, which will help you to schedule WhatsApp messages. Upon choosing a time and date, you have to press next.

Press Add action, and in the search bar, type Text. You will see a few options, just select the Text option and type the message that you want to send later at a specific time. This is useful when you want to wish someone on a special occasion at a particular time.

When you have typed the desired message, press the + icon again below the text field this time and from the search bar, find WhatsApp.

You will see a list of options for specific actions. Choose “Send Message Via WhatsApp” and select a recipient. After that, simply press done.

When the scheduled time is due, you will get a notification from the app Shortcuts. Once you tap the notification, it will open up WhatsApp and show you your message copied in the text field. You have to press send, and the message will be sent.

Note that you can schedule the messages for up to a week and not longer than that.

WhatsApp message scheduling on Android

Various third-party apps let you schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, but not all apps are as convenient, so we will be opting to go with SKEDit.

Head onto Google Play Store and Download SKEDit.

Install the app and Sign up.

Once you have created an account in SKEDit, you have to open the app and select WhatsApp.

It will prompt you to grant permission. Press Enable Accessibility then, find SKEDit, and allow the use of service.

Once you are back in the app, Add the recipient and add the message. Set the time and date and choose whether you would like to repeat the message.

In the end, you will find a final option that is a toggle for confirmation whether you want to get a prompt before the message is sent. “Ask me before Sending.” Turn it on, and your message will be scheduled.

If you don’t turn on the toggle for “Ask me before sending,” complications may arise, so we recommend you toggle it on. Having lock screens and a battery optimization option can prevent the message from being sent if the confirmation option is toggled off.

Conclusion

The idea of scheduling messages isn’t new; however, an official implementation of the system is still non-existent in most popular messaging apps. Automating things like these add convenience, especially when the time-sensitive message you want to write isn’t short and requires quite a bit of thought. There are other ways to go about automating the process, but the before mentioned methods are the most simple ones.

