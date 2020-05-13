WHAT ARE DENTAL IMPLANTS?

Dental implants are titanium frameworks. These are placed inside the bone to replace the natural roots of missing or unrecoverable teeth.

Dental implants make it possible to solve the problem of dental restoration, either in one tooth or several. They also allow to hold a crown, a bridge, or a prosthesis obtaining more excellent stability, functionality, and security, in place and forever.

Different stages of dental implants:

The placement of dental implants is split into two stages. The first phase consists of the placement of the dental implant (proper) within the bone tissue. Then there is an osseointegration time that varies from 3 to 4 months. Osseointegration is the method by which the dental implant attaches very firmly to the patient’s bone. The second phase consists of the placement of the crown, bridge, or prosthesis.

Dental implants have the best success rate of dental treatments since 98% of effectiveness is achieved. Using new micro-invasive surgical techniques, they can be placed without making incisions, without causing pain, neither during nor after their placement. Local anesthesia, pain relievers are used, and they are short and outpatient surgeries. Sometimes we can carry out these treatments under general anesthesia.

Learn about the benefits of this process for your Health:

Currently, the simple, aesthetic, and safe way are to place dental implants. Providing more excellent stability, better adaptation, and appearance similar to a natural tooth. These provide patients with security and self-confidence. They also improve food chewing, oral hygiene, and oral expression.

With the placement of dental implants, you will regain the health and beauty of your mouth; you will be able to eat what you want again and all through a simple, painless, and safe procedure.

Dental implants are an excellent way to replace missing parts. They are artificial roots of biocompatible titanium that do not produce a rejection reaction and allow their union to the bone, keeping the artificial tooth in place and placing the pin (abutment or connector) and the crown. The implant surface has different textures and coatings, commonly used to increase its adhesion to the bone.

Benefits of dental implants:

Dental implants differ from removable prostheses, achieving better function and aesthetics. They improve chewing and phonetic efficacy by providing a better quality of life for the patient. By replacing the lost teeth through implants, a greater amount of alveolar bone is preserved since it is reabsorbed by not receiving any stimulus. One of the most important benefit of dental implant surgery is that it is not painful, since local anesthesia and pain relievers are used, in addition to the fact that its duration is short. Implant materials: Titanium or ceramic. The former is the most widely used for implants due to its high chemical stability and good biocompatibility properties. The second is used to cover the surface of titanium implants. Anyone can receive this piece,

If you want more information about dental implants, contact us for a free consultation, where we will show you what the different models and brands are like.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

