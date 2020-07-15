What Are The Benefits Of Using A Registered Agent Service?

Forming an LLC is not an easy task, you can choose to do it yourself or hire a registered agent’s service to help you make one. Everyone operates in different lines of work but in almost any case a registered agent can have substantial benefits that are always useful to have. We have highlighted some major benefits of having a registered agent ahead to help you realize the benefits of having a registered agent’s services but before we go into that let’s take a look at their duties and responsibilities first.

Duties And Responsibilities Of A Registered Agent:

1. Registered agent services must provide you with proper customer support and it is mandatory by law for them to be open during business hours all year round.

2. They are supposed to notify you of any legal documents, claims, lawsuits, and taxes you have to file and send you regular reminders in case you’re running late.

3. In the case when someone files a lawsuit against your company they have to face your registered agent in their office instead of meeting your directly which can help with your privacy.

4. In some cases, registered agents file your taxes for you and even give you legal advice on what you should do next in case you are not familiar with the laws of that place.

5. If you do not own a physical address and operate your LLC from a different state, then it is one of their duties to show their office as your physical address.

Most of these might seem like they are completely doable without a registered agent but there are some benefits that you should consider before you make your choice. These benefits can help you save time or make better use of it and they can even have a positive effect on your mental and physical health!

Benefits Of Using A Registered Agent’s Services:

Help With Legal Problems:

Registered agents not only help remind you about the important stuff that is due but they help you solve it in most cases. Tax filing, legal advice, and keeping records make it very easy for a business to work within the boundaries of the law without being unaware of anything, all of these are some of the many benefits of having an agent. Hidden or unexpected costs are also covered in a registered agent’s service to you and this can help save you a lot of money in potential fines and other fees.

Contentment:

Registered agents help you stay calm and composed and help you find tranquility by covering most hectic tasks for you. They ensure your business’ growth does not stop and help you maintain a healthy work-life balance. If your company runs into trouble they can offer you help on what you should do and the experience they have gathered throughout the years is sure to be useful for you.

Even if you own a physical address and still decide to go with an agent, you won’t have to stress about bringing your office home with all those documents and files lying around. You also won’t have to take long drives to your physical office during rush hour because most legal formalities are covered by them and all of this can save you a lot of stress!

Savings In Time And Money:

Agents are not free and they come with an annual price which translates to lesser than $7 per month in most cases but these $7 are nominal when you consider all the benefits they are providing you with. You can also save yourself the cost of leasing, renting or owning your own physical address as their office already covers up that requirement. With all the time taken off your mind with the legal notices and tax filing, you can choose to focus that time elsewhere.

A registered agent opens up a lot of space for you to work on growing your business and pay attention to your priorities. You can acquire skills that you otherwise wouldn’t have had the time and spend more time with your family in this scenario.

Being An Effective Reminder:

It’s the duty of an agent to make sure you deal with all your legal documents in time but in case you’re not able to receive their message the first time, it won’t stop them from trying to contact you over and over again. With exceptional customer support, most agents offer, they try to communicate with you in every possible way so you don’t miss a deadline or any special offers that might be present at the time. Post-mail, E-mail, Telephone, and Online support are mostly covered by registered agents these days.

A registered agent service will cost you around $50 to $400, depending on their packages but these benefits surely make it worthwhile for you to go for one.

