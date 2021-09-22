Some Important Exercises for Men

If you want to achieve your bodily goals, there are a number of fantastic exercises to try. These include, but are not limited to, push-ups, pull-ups, dead-lifts, and bench-presses.





The dead lift is beneficial for the hamstrings, the traps, the quads, the core, the forearms, the glutes, and even the lower back. The bench press, on the other hand, develops the chest and arms, and pushups and pullups are tried and true methods of general upper body development.

If you’re looking to add some creativity to your workout routine, consider incorporating the ‘medicine ball slam’ or the ‘Swiss ball rollout.’ The banded good morning, farmer’s walk, hamstring curl, and suspended inverted row are also worthwhile tries!

It’s important to remember, among all of these choices, that using weights can be dangerous if your form is improper, so if you’re uncertain of your capabilities, be sure to find a a reliable spotting buddy.

If you’re looking for workouts with a bit more procedural difficulty, read on!

What I Did as A Beginner

When I first started exercising, I gravitated toward dips, pull-ups, pulldowns, Pendley rows, barbell bench-presses, and incline dumbbell presses, which sculpted my chest and back. For my legs, I performed squats, calf raises, leg-presses, hamstring curls, and stiff-legged deadlifts.

On Mondays, I’d target my chest and back.

On Tuesdays, I’d work on my legs; always painful, but worth it!

On Wednesdays, I’d switch to shoulders and arms.

On Thursdays, I’d rest. It’s important not to overexert yourself!

On Fridays, I’d go back to chest, and add in shoulders and biceps.

On Saturdays, I’d focus on my back and biceps.

Then, on Sunday, I’d do legs again.

The key is to repeat the cycle until you can easily complete each activity. Then, increase the weight and intensity for even more noticeable results.

My best advice is as follows: if you hit a plateau, it’s time to advance!

My Simple 30-Minute Workout

To effectively burn fat, activate every major muscle group you can, and as quickly as possible. Some of the strongest exercises for a 30-minute workout routine include the barbell hip bridge, the dead bug, the dumbbell lunge, the renegade row, the Romanian deadlift, the goblet squat, and the Russian twist.

The barbell hip bridge directly targets the glutes.

The dead bug shreds the abs.

The dumbbell lunge tones the glutes, the quads, and the hamstrings all at once!

The renegade row, which is one of my favorite exercises, works the shoulders and abs.

The Romanian deadlift is like a regular deadlift but begins in a standing position and better sculpts the glutes and hamstrings.

The goblet squat is like a normal squat but introduces weights.

The Russian twist is great for the core muscles.

If you do 2 sets of each of these every day or so, you will notice some outstanding results!

This Turned into My At-Home Workout Routine

Thanks to COVID-19, a lot of gyms closed, so I decided to take matters into my own hands and create an at-home workout routine (even before the pandemic, though, at-home sessions were quite common!). They’re an easy way to get in shape without spending money on gas and membership fees.

I usually perform my at-home regimen 3 times a week—Monday, Wednesday, and Friday—so that I have enough time to rest.

Because this routine covers so many major muscle groups, I’m able to build all kinds of lean mass.

My CoolTone Sessions

If you’re like me and are relatively happy with your physique but still see room for improvement, CoolTone might be right up your alley. It’s not a workout, but it has significantly helped me both physically and mentally.

I heard, from a friend, that CoolTone is a non-surgical cosmetic device which uses electromagnetic energy to contract the muscles. These contractions mirror hardcore exercise, but the difference is that the machine does the work for you with incredible speed and efficiency.

CoolTone isn’t an end-all-be-all for weight loss, but it certainly improved my physique and accentuated my muscles, and it works best if you undergo the procedure while you’re still following an exercise routine!

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

