Even the simplest medical schools to get into have medical school criteria that all candidates must meet. This blog covers everything about medical school requirements so you can prepare thoroughly for that dream academic experience you’ve always longed for.

1. Grade Point Average (GPA)

Your GPA is undeniably an important factor in whether you’ll be asked to an interview and ultimately accepted into medical school. While getting accepted into medical school with a low GPA is feasible, it is challenging and requires exceptional achievement in all other areas.





No matter how good your other application is, you won’t be considered if you don’t satisfy the medical school GPA standards. While both GPAs are essential, admissions committees are more interested in your science GPA. For example, a 3.8 overall GPA but a 3.2 science GPA may raise concerns among the admissions committee that you may struggle with the rigors of medical school science and math classes.

2. Course Prerequisites

To effectively prepare for medical school, you should finish your undergraduate degree in an area of study that interests you. Not in a field where you believe you will be able to impress others or the admissions committee.

Another frequent myth is that you must finish your undergraduate degree in a scientific specialization, which is incorrect. Biological sciences are the most frequent majors among medical school applicants, but many other majors are represented as well, including humanities, math and statistics, and physical sciences. It is critical to choose a major that will showcase your skills while also demonstrating your enthusiasm and drive for pursuing a career in medicine.

3. Extracurriculars

Extracurricular activities for medical school are an excellent way to distinguish yourself from other applicants. They demonstrate to the admissions committee who you are as a person, what steps you’ve taken to learn about the profession, what drives you to do what you do, and, of course, why you want to be a doctor.

Remember that everyone going to medical school wants to be a doctor; it is your job to demonstrate why you would be an excellent doctor and how your experiences have reinforced your choice to pursue medicine.

4. Letters of Recommendation

Your lab supervisor or the doctor you work under knows you as a person, how you perform in your job, and whether you are suited to be a doctor. Do you always strive to improve? Do you like the unknown? Do you always do as told? Do you get stressed out easily? Do you welcome feedback?

The people who provide letters of recommendation know the answers to these inquiries, and since admissions committee members can’t follow you around, they trust their word. So pick carefully who will write your letters of recommendation. When in doubt of what someone may say, don’t ask for their recommendation.

5. Secondary Applications

These are applications sent to students to gather additional information not included in the main application. They typically include a few prompts that students must respond to in an essay and submit to the admissions panels.

Most students apply to 15-16 medical schools, leaving them swamped with secondaries to fill out and little time to do so. Therefore, it’s critical to prepare ahead of time and start working on your medical school secondary essays before time lapses.

Bottom Line

It’s important to learn more about the university or college you intend to apply to as a medical student to ensure it has a good academic environment and supportive staff. Either way, no matter the challenges you face when applying, never give up on your dream. If you can start small, do so – there will be light at the end of the family.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

