More often we are occupied with swirling thoughts. We fix our minds thinking about lots of things we want to achieve. We are caught up with musing on past events or expectations of the future. All these can be healthy when we learn mindfulness meditation. So, what is mindfulness meditation?

Mindfulness meditation involves a conscious understanding of our thoughts, feelings, and body. It also means paying attention to the sensation of one breathing, the body, and the mind. It is a mental focusing exercise to help one reduce racing thoughts in the mind. Mindfulness meditation is easy to practice. You can practice it without using candles, essential oils, or chants. Except you appreciate using them, it does not require any props or specified training. All you need is a comfortable location to meditate and set aside about three to five minutes of your leisure time. Eliminate all judgmental mindset when you want to practice mindfulness. You can listen piano relaxing music for better concentration.

How to practice mindfulness meditation

You can practice mindfulness on your own. However, if you need mindfulness for particular health issues, you can employ a mindfulness instructor or program. Here are some easy ways for personal practice.

Fix Meditation Time

Ensure you fix a realistic time to practice mindfulness meditation every day. You can cut out periods before your bedtime or before your kids wake up. Stick to whatever time you are fixing for the meditation. Also, keep trying daily even if life gets tough. Don’t be too hard on yourself.

Be Comfortable

Practice mindfulness in a calm and relaxed place. Sit in a seat or rest on the floor with your head, neck, and back straight and relaxed. It is additionally suitable to wear comfy and loose cloth to avoid interference.

Use a Timer

A timer with a soft and gentle can be helpful. Though it might not be necessary, it can help you to focus on meditation. It can also help you keep track of time so you do not meditate for a very long time. It will also remove any distraction from getting involved in other activities.

After meditation, permit yourself time to become conscious of your environment and rise slowly.

Concentrate on Breathing

Become mindful of your breath, adjusting to the sensation of the air you inhale and exhale. Feel the movement of the air through your stomach. Also, focus on the movement of air from your nostrils to your mouth. Focus on the alterations in the air movement across your body.

Take a break

Once you notice you are distracted in your thoughts with fear, nervousness, or anticipation, take a break and return to your breathing. Do not try to ignore the thoughts or be judgmental. Just focus on your breathe and be calm. Mindfulness meditation involves the ability to return and refocus on the present.

Mindfulness in Your Everyday Life

Regular practice of mindfulness meditation helps you to become mindful in your regular day-to-day life. It will help you on days you are too occupied to create a free moment alone. Our day to day activities give us a lot of occasions to practice mindfulness.

You can practice mindfulness anytime you are resting because you are focused on the present minute. When you are doing any activities you are also working on being mindful.

