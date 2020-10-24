Which the Best Gaming Mice by Razer in UAE?

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















The tech company Razer has transformed itself from being a mere manufacturer to a leading ‘lifestyle’ brand for gaming enthusiasts across the world. Fondly known as the ‘Apple’ for gamers, the company is known for consistently producing amazing gaming hardware, software, and accessories.

In 2019, the company recorded revenues of $820.8 million, and its popularity amongst gamers across the world is expected to increase in the next few years. Although Razer creates amazing gaming laptops, PCs, and software products, one product category the company has continued to dominate is – gaming mice.

Users can now get gaming accessories made by Razer in UAE. A gaming mouse from Razer is almost guaranteed to be high-quality. All leading gamers and streamers across the world use Razer gaming mice. Aspiring gamers may be confused regarding which gaming mouse they should buy. Here are the must-have gaming mice from Razer.

Razer Viper Ultimate – The Best Wireless Gaming Mouse

The best and the most popular wireless gaming mouse in the market is the Razer Viper Ultimate. This wireless mouse is designed for gamers. Gamers who need to register quick responses or make super-quick inputs will love using this impressive wireless mouse.

The Razer Viper Ultimate has been in the market for a long time and has been tested by numerous pro-gamers. All of the reviews regarding this gaming mouse are positive.

It is designed to suit gamers who use both fingertips and claw grips while gaming. The low-profile, simple, and small design ensures that any gamer can play using this mouse, irrespective of how big/small their hands are.

Users who prefer wired mice will also like the Razer Viper Ultimate. Although this mouse is marketed as a wireless device, it comes with a new micro-USB cable. This cable’s design is much less stiff than previous versions of Razer’s wired mice.

Overall, what makes the Razer Viper Ultimate the ideal wireless mouse is its charging capacity. Gamers can use the small charging cradle to use this wireless mouse for long periods without facing any interruptions.

The performances of this gaming mouse are very consistent. Users barely ever experience CPI errors thanks to the mouse’s adjustable CPI range.

Also, the mouse has very low click latency, so smooth. Hassle-free gaming experiences are guaranteed.

Prosof the Razer Viper Ultimate

Amazing wireless capabilities.

Streamlined and ambidextrous design; it can be comfortably used by both hands.

The ergonomic and slanted shape ensures that gamers don’t feel much discomfort even after hours of relentless gaming.

Cons of the Razer Viper Ultimate

Unfortunately, it’s considerably expensive.

Similar-level gaming mice from Razer are available at low prices (for example, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate).

Overall, the Viper Ultimate is the ideal wireless gaming mouse for users who’ve already spent a lot on their gaming rigs. Paying extra money for the best Razer gaming mice in the market makes sense.

The DeathAdder V2 Pro – The Best High-End Gaming Mouse

Every ardent gamer in the world must be familiar with the Razer DeathAdder. This amazing mouse took the PC gaming community by storm, quickly becoming the most popular gaming mouse of all time.

Now, Razer has introduced an upgraded version called the DeathAdder V2 Pro. The updated wireless model is much more convenient. It also looks sharper. Since 2010, Razer has invested heavily in creating a perfect wireless gaming mouse. They’ve finally found achieved perfection with the DeathAdder V2 Pro. In terms of design, its indistinguishable from previously wired gaming mice by Razer. Overall, the updated version has added a lot of new features but maintained its classy aesthetic.

Just because it’s wireless doesn’t make it any less efficient than previous wired models by Razer. Overall, it’s the best all-round wireless gaming mouse in the market.

It also has a built-in storage space that can store up to five profiles. Hence, users can set up their accounts and savings on Razer Synapse 3. Whenever they connect the gaming mouse to a new device, be it a friend’s desktop or a personal laptop – all the settings will remain the same.

Pros of The DeathAdder V2 Pro

Very light and easy to use

The responsive optical sensor is highly accurate; Razer has spent a lot on improving its optical sensors’ quality. The DeathAdder V2 Pro features the best optical sensor in the market.

The ergonomic design makes it possible to game for long hours without feeling any damage to the hands or wrist muscles.

Smart calibration

In-built storage capacities

Performance levels even better than the standard DeathAdder

Cons:

Only usable for right-handed gamers

Razer needs to improve this mouse’s battery capacity

In the world of high-end mice, there are many substandard products. The DeathAdder V2 is certainly not one of those. Even if it costs more than the standard mouse, this gaming mouse is definitely worth the money.

In 2018, Razer’s gaming accessory department secured revenues of over $615 million. As more users get used to these high-quality gaming mice, the gaming company’s sales will keep on increasing!

