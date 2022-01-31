Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, or REET as it is more commonly known in Rajasthan State, is a state-level examination for becoming eligible to apply for Primary Teacher jobs in the Rajasthan Government. REET is also known as RTET, and its full name is (Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test).

Who conducts REET?

REET/RTET is administered/governed by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE).

Every year, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education conducts REET. REET provides candidates with the opportunity to sit for exams for the position of primary teacher in the state of Rajasthan’s government-run schools. Candidates who have completed their 12th grade/ graduation and B. Ed can apply for the REET Exam. Visit this page for all REET-related information, such as press releases, syllabus, exams, results, answer keys, and so on.

The Rajasthan Secondary Education Board will organize the REET Exam. Students who meet the above-mentioned eligibility requirements can apply for the REET online exam. You can apply for REET Online by going to the website www.education.rajasthan.gov.in/. You can also submit your application form via E-Mitra, where you must pay a fee of 20 rupees for the submission of the application form. or you can submit your application through the official website after receiving your application Fee Submission Receipt Number.

Eligibility Criteria for Appearing in the REET Exam

To take the REET Exam, you must meet several eligibility requirements. Aside from educational qualifications, there are some other rules terms, and conditions that you must meet to apply online for the REET exam.

The Rajasthan Education Department has issued job postings for primary and upper primary teachers in the state. This time, the department will hire 32,000 teachers for the primary (grades 1–5) and upper primary levels (6 to 8). Given below is the REET Eligibility Criteria for Level and Level 2 exam.

Here are some of the criteria for REET level 1 examinations (Classes 1-5)

– Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passing or appearing in the last year of a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).

– Senior Secondary (or it’s equivalent) with at least 45 percent marks and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) as defined by the NCTE (Recognition, Norms, and Procedure) Regulation, 2002.

– Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passing or appearing in the last year of a four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education program (B.El.Ed).

– Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passing or appearing in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

— A high school diploma and a two-year diploma in elementary education.

Here are some of the requirements for REET level 2 exams ( Classes 6-8)

— Graduated and received a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (under whatever name it was recognized).

– At least 50% in either Graduation or Post Graduation, and B.Ed. passed or appearing in the final year of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed).

– Graduation with at least 45 percent marks and a 1-year B.Ed. passed in line with the NCTE (Recognition, Norms, and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time.

– Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passing or appearing in the last year of a four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed).

– Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passing or appearing in the last year of a four-year B.A./B.Sc.Ed. or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed

– Graduation or Post-Graduation with at least 50% marks and a 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education) passed or appearing in the final year of B.Ed (Special Education)

Any candidate from any state of India can apply for the REET examination.

