Whole House Water Filter Options

It is of utmost importance that you pay attention to the quality of water you consume if you hope to lead a healthier lifestyle. Water contains chemicals, metals, bacteria, and fluoride, among others, that may impact your health. A water filter is, therefore, critical because it will help you eliminate the harmful elements. You have several options for water filters, and you can view our recommendations at http://www.homewaterfilterreviews.com/best-whole-house-water-filters-reviews/. We will review some of the water filter options you have available together with the pros and cons.

• Bottled Water

Bottled water is convenient because it is ready to use, immediately you buy it. It is a recurring cost that can put a dent in your house budget. Chemicals from the plastic bottles may leach into the water. In most cases, you are not very sure about the source of the water. You will also be contributing to environmental pollution due to the plastic bottles.

• Pitcher Water Filters

Pitcher water filters typically use granulated activated charcoal to remove contaminants. The main advantage is that they are less expensive than other options. You will, however, have to contend with frequently filling or replacing the cartridges, which can end up being costly if you have a big family. The carbon allows you to get better tasting water but does not remove all the contaminants.

• Charcoal Stick Water Filters

Charcoal stick water filters are convenient, and you can use them in a water bottle or pitcher. You can reuse them for a long time; they are eco-friendly and consume very little space. They will, however, not work for large families.

• Reverse Osmosis

Reverse osmosis utilizes the use of a membrane to remove contaminants from the water. You can combine it with granulated activated charcoal filter that helps with chlorine removal. You have the advantage of eliminating some of the major contaminants; you will, however, also lose some beneficial ones such as magnesium and calcium. You need to mount the unitwhere there is adequate water pressure. You will need to replace the filters regularly; it may, therefore, be a more costly water filtration option.

• Distilled Water

To get distilled water, you heat the water and let the steam rise into the cooling chambers, where it turns back to liquid. The process allows for the removal of contaminants such as bacteria, fluoride, asbestos, heavy metals, and minerals that have large particles. You will however, not be able to eliminate those that vaporize, just like the steam such as VOCs or endocrine disruptors. The other major disadvantage is that they are quite expensive to install and run.

• Multi-Stage Filters

Multi-stage filters pass the water through 14 processes, some of which utilize some of the options we have highlighted above. The water will pass through microfilters, reverse osmosis membranes, ultraviolet lights, among others. It is effective for the removal of significant contaminants, but it is an expensive option and requires expert installation.

Final Thoughts

Water filtration provides you with safe water, thus better health for you and your family.

