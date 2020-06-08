Why birthstones are the go-to trend for jewelry lovers?

From the return of 80s style hoop earrings to reinventions of the classic pearl necklace, jewelry trends come round time and time again. Right now, with 34,000 searches on Etsy for “birthstone engagement rings” being made in the first three months of the year alone, it would seem that birthstones are the hot pick for 2020. Read on to learn more about why birthstones are having a moment.

A growing interest in spirituality

While religion is declining in the millennial population, spirituality is increasing. Back in 2017, a Pew survey found that almost 20% of Americans identify as “spiritual but not religious”, with many turning away from traditional beliefs and embracing more spiritual practices like meditation, yoga, astrology, reiki, tarot and crystal healing.

Spiritualists have long hailed the healing powers of birthstones, believing that wearing the stone that coincides with your birth month or astrological sign bestows the wearer with protective and rejuvenating energies. For instance, January’s birthstone, garnet, is believed to reduce symptoms of depression, while December’s stone turquoise is a symbol of good fortune that protects its wearer from harm.

As a result, more consumers are opting to incorporate their birthstones in their jewelry. Some gemstones work better than others. For instance, July’s birthstone is a ruby, which, as jewelers Taylor & Hart note, represents love, harmony and protection, and is considered “king of precious gemstones”. It also scores a nine out of ten on Moh’s hardness scale, making it a practical and durable jewelry choice.

Personalized jewelry

Many opt for personalized jewelry, not just for its uniqueness but for the feeling it evokes. Wearers feel that their interests and preferences have been taken into account to create something which is special and meaningful, incorporating charms, initials or birthstones. Accessories like these are sought-after because they can represent your style and personality, unlike regular off-the-shelf rings from jewelers.

There’s been an increase in demand for birthstone engagement rings in particular, as they’re perfect for providing that personal touch, and prevent brides from having identical jewelry to each other. Retailers like John Lewis and Argos, as well as small independent businesses, have witnessed a significant sales jump, with Etsy describing the rings as the year’s “breakout wedding trend”. As such, it’s likely that more companies will begin adding these personal pieces to their jewelry collections. For example, Anthropologie released a series of twelve sets of earrings in collaboration with jewelry designer Theodora Warre, who enthused that “the birthstone element…make[s] the earrings more personal”.

Millennials aren’t interested in diamonds

Diamonds have been popular for engagement rings since the 15th century, and while they were once the most talked about jewelry trend, times have changed. Younger generations are buying fewer diamonds, largely due to changing consumer priorities (ie: wanting to spend less money), and evolving tastes in jewelry over the generations. Choosing birthstones like opal and amethyst is both a more personal and affordable option for younger brides-to-be.

The popularity of diamonds has also been affected by ethical issues surrounding the mining industry, including human rights violations and environmental damage. As more millennials become aware of these problems, the more they steer clear of the diamond industry. Although lab-grown diamonds offer an ethical alternative to traditional diamonds, millennials are increasingly seeking other gemstones to add to their jewelry collections.

