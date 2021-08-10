During the past few years, Major League Baseball has experienced severe turmoil. The league is having a difficult time getting people in stadium seats. Viewership numbers are dropping rapidly and fewer people are watching the games on television. The MLB has hit a rough patch and the trend will likely continue for many years to come. Much of this has to do with the growing popularity of other sports. However, the MLB has made several terrible decisions in recent years. As a result, it has left a bad taste in many mouths. Below, readers will learn more about the reasons the MLB is quickly losing viewers.

Too Much





One thing to know is that Major League Baseball has too many games. It takes a dedicated fan to keep up with their favorite team. During a regular season, there are 162 games which are far more than what you’ll get with other sports. There are too many games so many viewers get sick of them. It is difficult for fans to remain engaged throughout the season. Once their team begins losing, they’ll find another sport to watch. In many cases, too much of a good thing is never good.

This is the case with baseball. There are too many games in the MLB and viewers have had enough.

Violence

Baseball is not a violent game, but many of the players are. During recent years, players have experienced a handful of problems linked to domestic violence. Today, it was announced that the MLB had suspended Nationals infielder Starlin Castro for violating the league’s domestic violence policy. He isn’t the only one. Dodgers player Trevor Bauer was put on leave after assault allegations. Suffice to say, fans aren’t happy with it. They cannot support players that abuse women and others.

Americans prefer supporting good people with clean records. The MLB is falling into the same problem as the NFL with many players being arrested for violent crimes. You can bet on สล็อตเว็บใหญ่ที่สุด and other sites that this trend will continue. As long as MLB players continue abusing people, fans will keep dropping out. People aren’t interested in cheering for bad people.

Few Americans

At the end of the day, American fans love cheering for American athletes. With the recent shift thanks to former President Donald Trump, many Americans aren’t eager to accept immigrants. Nevertheless, the league has decided to add more immigrants to its roster. Today, there are fewer American players there ever before. More than 27% of the league’s players are foreign-born and the number is quickly climbing higher. Many Americans feel that the American leagues should be dedicated to American fans. As a result, many are turning off their televisions of turning the channel.

They’re sticking with sports that allow them to cheer for American athletes.

Slow Games

Ultimately, many people will argue that baseball is incredibly boring. It takes hours and hours for a game to finish and there is little action. In many cases, the scores are low and there are no home runs. Viewers like high-intensity sports such as hockey and football. Baseball doesn’t have the same intensity level because the games are so slow and boring. NASCAR is another league that has suffered due to the boring action. Fans are looking for something faster-paced.

Dirty Players

Unfortunately, baseball in America has become a dirty game. In recent years, the sport has been plagued by several cheating scandals. Is there anyone in baseball with morals? Just recently, players were caught being involved in a sign-stealing cheating scandal. Furthermore, a lot of pitchers have been caught cheating using sticky baseballs. The league has a cheating problem that isn’t going to disappear anytime soon. As long as MLB players continue cheating, fans will continue not watching. It -doesn’t help that many players have been accused of and caught using performance-enhancing drugs.

A Dying Sport

Many will agree that the MLB is a dying sport. It is quickly losing viewers and doesn’t seem to be an end in sight. There is a good chance that more fans will continue to leave the sport. Can the MLB right the ship and stop the bleeding? Only time will tell.

