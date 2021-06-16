Courier and delivery executives are asked to deliver various packages from place to palace. These people are also tasked with meeting the customers in order to execute or get started with business transactions. And due to the amount of time they spend traveling from place to place, in order to meet their clients or develop business transactions, they are also known as field executives. If you want to become a casual courier person then please note this job is for rough and tough people who are open to everything. It is neither hard nor unsatisfying but if properly done will definitely level up your ranks.

With the tremendous boom in the eCommerce industry, ordering stuff online has become as easy as a click. Moreover, the shopping sites are so many that the gap between ordering and receiving a product gets easily bridged by these courier or delivery executives. When you plan to become a courier executive, you get a stepping stone served through the ladder that moves up your career. And the fact that a delivery executive gains knowledge, communication skills, perspective, etc proves the same. This way a job seeker in the same field gets benefits professionally as well as personally. And apart from a career path and different monetary perks, you get the following three benefits if you become a casual courier executive.





You get the fun of long drives while working.

When you become a casual courier executive, it is you, your bike, and the open road. Instead of doing a 9-5 job by sitting behind the desk and entering the data, you get to the road, all around the city. What better could you ask for? Of course, it is not just about the fun. You have to meet the daily targets and be professional about it but amid all this chaos all you get to see is refreshing sights many times in a day. There might be many obscure sights and localities that were undiscovered but as you visit places to deliver [products to the customers, you can get your eyes on everything around you.

No takeaways of work to the home.

Whether you become a skip courier executive or casual, one thing is for sure and that is you do not have to take your work home. Trust me, this is one thing that will satisfy you like no other. Among the several stressed employees who are unable to give time to their family even after reaching home on time, you will be the one who has definite time for everyone. The rest of the time after your shift ends will be completely yours, with no calls from the office and no complaint of incomplete work. Each day will be a new slate to write. The role will not only make you happy and fulfilling for yourself but will also bring a smile to your customer’s faces as you deliver their package to them.

Negligible supervision of you.

Generally, whenever you join a new workplace, it is more about proving yourself in the initial months. But here when you become a casual courier executive, you are driving solo. There is no one above your head who is continuously poking you or judging your performance every second. This will give you the freedom to think and act, make decisions on your own and perform under no pressure. That is it. It is you who needs to make a choice and choose independence along with money and other perks!

