Lab equipment is specialty equipment that should be purchased from reputable brands and that know how to deliver the best solutions for all of your needs. If possible, you should also buy laboratory equipment and supplies from a local supplier. Here are just a few reasons why.

Save Money

Even if you order online, shopping locally helps you save money on shipping costs, taxes, and other expenses related to ordering from companies that are out of town (or halfway across the world). If you are on a budget, you’ll want to make sure that you get the best prices, and shopping local is a great start.





Faster Delivery

When you choose to shop with local companies, you won’t have to worry about waiting days, or even weeks, for delivery. These companies may have overnight or quick shipping options available, and some local suppliers may even offer curbside pickup for orders that are made online by locals who need same-day service.

Reputable Products

Local suppliers will have reliable products that you can trust. They often include warranties and service plans and will have local offices or facilities where you can bring items that are faulty or that need attention. They often sell better brands than you find from chain suppliers and focus on giving people quality, not just the cheapest selection of products they can come up with.

Support Your Community

When you shop with a local company, you are supporting your local economy. Sure, those big-name companies might have “slashed prices” or “huge closeouts” on their lab equipment, but will they remember your name and why you’re in the market for these supplies in the first place? Having that personal connection and supporting a local business is reason enough to stick with local suppliers even if there was nothing else on this list.

If you’re in the market for lab equipment, these are a few things that you’ll want to keep in mind about shopping locally. Often, you’ll get better deals, better products, and a chance to support your local community. For example, check out Hurst Scientific in Australia.

