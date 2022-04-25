If you’re interested in the meanings of heart-shaped jewelry, read this article. Heart-shaped jewelry can mean a lot of things – it can be classy, tacky, trendy, classic, or accessible. But first, let’s take a look at the anatomy of the heart. It is the center of human life, pumping blood to the extremities of the body and keeping us alive. Just as donating blood is a gift from the heart, giving a heart is an act of self-giving and sharing.

Meanings of Heart-Shaped Jewelry

The World of Hearts-shaped jewels began in the Victorian era, when Queen Victoria wore a necklace with a heart-shaped charm for each of her children. The Romantic Movement encouraged sentimentality and emotion through jewelry and the heart motif was one of the most popular. Today, heart-shaped jewelry is a universal symbol of love and the ultimate way to convey your feelings on Valentine’s Day. Here are some of the more common meanings associated with heart-shaped jewelry.





Symbol of Love

The symbolism of the heart has a long history, extending back to the French romance Roman de la Poire. The heart is typically depicted upside-down until the late 14th century, when it was reversible and became more familiar with its modern form. The first known heart-shaped jewels were made during the Middle Ages and were usually adorned with poems of love. Meanings of heart-shaped jewelry continued to evolve through time, including the Victorian Era, when it became popular as a symbol of love.

Center of Human Body

The heart is the center of the human body. It pumps blood to the body’s extremities and keeps us alive. While the heart is a universal symbol of love and affection, it has many different meanings. In addition to being an emblem of love, it can symbolize friendship and compassion. As such, heart-shaped jewelry is a popular gift for any loved one. These pieces are often worn by the upper classes and aristocrats.

Heart-shaped jewels have many different meanings throughout history. In the 16th century, the shape of the heart was pear-shaped. By the 17th century, it had taken on a more asymmetric form and became associated with witchcraft. This talisman, often set with garnets, came to mean that the wearer was bewitched by love. By the 18th century, it meant a committed relationship.

Powerful History & Deep Meaning

The heart symbolism has deep roots. The heart has a powerful history and deep meaning. While it was originally used as a symbol for love, it quickly became associated with adoration, passion, and romance. It is no wonder that today, heart-shaped jewelry has so many different meanings. But let’s explore some of the more popular ones. Once you have figured out what each one means, it will be easier to choose which heart-shaped jewelry to wear for Valentine’s Day.

Classy or Tacky

Heart-shaped jewelry is often deemed as tacky, but that doesn’t have to be the case. The right jewelry can combine nostalgia and sophistication. Name necklaces, for example, can be classy and trendy. Costume jewelry, on the other hand, can be cheap and tacky. If you wear costume jewelry constantly, it can damage it and cause an unpleasant look. Here are some tips to keep your jewelry in tip-top shape.

High-Quality Materials

Cheap heart-shaped jewelry is tacky. In fact, most people haven’t worn heart-shaped jewelry since they were kids. Adults who wear heart-shaped jewelry usually choose dainty designs. Dainty heart-shaped pieces are often made from high-quality materials, with small hearts and simple designs. If you’re in the market for a heart-shaped piece, look for something made from sterling silver, rose gold, or yellow gold.

Quality heart-shaped jewelry is always preferred over tacky ones. In general, women will pick high-quality gold or platinum if they’re wearing a piece at a formal event. Men should avoid cheap-looking cubic zirconia-shaped jewelry. Cheap-looking jewelry doesn’t look good on men and is tacky. For girls, opt for a daintier piece, such as a stud earring with a single sparkling stone.

Trendy or Classic

When it comes to wearing jewelry, heart-shaped designs are timeless. Heart-shaped pieces symbolize love, commitment, and a promise of love for eternity. Although most people wear simple designs, others prefer bolder pieces that feature intricate details. It all depends on the individual’s taste. Whether you wear a heart-shaped piece for Valentine’s Day or for everyday wear is entirely up to you. Trendy or classic, heart-shaped jewelry has something to offer everyone.

Variety of Styles & Materials

Trendy or classic heart pendants are also available in a variety of styles and materials. Necklaces with heart pendants often have a delicate and feminine style. These are often gifted to a lover as a gift. However, a classic heart pendant is just as appropriate for a birthday gift or an anniversary. It can even be used as a statement piece for an evening out. Here are some styles of heart-shaped necklaces to consider for a romantic occasion.

Final Words:

Open Heart: These pieces combine the traditional heart symbol with simple lines. Open heart pendants can be made from 14-karat gold and diamonds. These pieces can be layered and paired with other jewelry pieces. The possibilities are endless! You can wear classic or trendy heart jewelry to express your personality and style. Make the gift of heart-shaped jewelry extra special by including a meaningful note. A personalized gift is sure to be loved!

