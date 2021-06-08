With over 20 years of enlightened leadership responsibility within the Austin business community, William Jackson, ABA, B.Acy., MBA is recognized as an innovative mentor with a diverse set of skills and talents in the areas of executive leadership and management, culture building, strategy development and execution, and community relations. He has a proven track record of excellence in communication skills, analytics, and leadership. William is a highly effective, engaging community leader both in the Austin area and globally.

William has championed SOX compliance initiatives, new system implementations, and business process improvement initiatives for several high-profile organizations in the tech, healthcare, and nonprofit spaces. As a key member of an Austin-based accountable care organization, he helped forge partnerships with health care professionals, patients, and national and community-based organizations to raise awareness of valuable healthcare programs. He engaged members with a focus on historically underrepresented special populations as recipients of quality healthcare. He also helped develop strategies for ongoing program improvements based on participant feedback and community needs.

An accountant by trade and an advocate by choice, William’s volunteer commitment to the region is exceptional, having provided verifiable support to a wide range of local and national social service organizations. He has served on the Board of Directors and Finance Committee and was appointed Community Ambassador of Public Relations of the oldest non-profit in the Austin. He has also served on the Board of Directors of an Austin-based nonprofit dedicated to increasing the reach of organized soccer. With a passion for, and long history of, leading and developing people, as a talent maximizer, he has recruited and developed team members across all levels and regularly mentors junior professionals.

William has an A.S. in Business Administration, a B.S. in Accountancy, and an MBA. He is also a graduate of the 2015 Emerging Leader Program from Seton Healthcare Family, and in March 2018 received a Public Relations Certificate of Completion.

The status quo is not of interest but helping other live their best lives is a passion. He is the Founder, Chief Business Officer, and Publisher of the multi award-winning InFluential Magazine, Spanish InFluential, and Teen InFluential. Each is published as a creative outlet for his trademark enthusiasm and energy for supporting people around the world to embrace the art of living well. In December 2018 William received a distinguished journalism award when he was named a 2018 Folio: 100 Honoree by Folio:. He also is a BMI affiliated songwriter, poet, and avid musician.

William believes in simplicity in life and in work. Focus on what’s important and success reveals itself. Take care of your people, focus on the customer, and act on what’s important. When he’s not making tremendous contributions to organizations throughout Texas, he can be found spending quality time with family and friends, practicing French, and enjoying photography with his awesome Sony camera.

Photographers: Andrew Sterling and IMIKO.

