Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders: Live stream, how to watch, odds, time. The Raiders host the Bucs at Allegiant Stadium this afternoon and and it’s…hard to know what to expect. These are two of this season’s most unpredictable outfits. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers upset the odds in Week 6 to blow the Packers away, while the Raiders got a bye as reward for shocking the Chiefs in Week 5. You can follow our guide as we explain where to find a Buccaneers vs Raiders live stream and watch all the NFL action online wherever you are today.

Who will turn up today? Will we get the Green Bay-conquering version of the Bucs, or the pale imitation that fell to the (admittedly underrated) Bears? And will they play the Raiders team that put the Chiefs and Saints to the sword – or the one that got run over by the Pats?

For Bucs fans, Gronk’s form has been as mystifying as anything we’ve seen so far this season. He got to throw the first spike of his Bucs career last week, following a series of pretty woeful displays. It was the cherry on top of a very promising performance that featured five catches and a team-leading 78 receiving yards. Is it fiesta time again for the loveable goofball?

The Buccaneers vs Raiders game kicks off was rescheduled earlier in the week, with kick-off now 4.05pm ET/1.05pm PT (8.05pm GMT) at Allegiant Stadium in the heart of Las Vegas. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below – and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere

That was all done with a shoulder injury that looks unlikely to have fully healed in time for today’s clash, but Bruce Arians is likely to put him out there again to link up with his old pal, the resurgent Tom Brady – looking very much like his old self in connecting with eight different receivers in the win over the Packers.

But if the Raiders can silence Patrick Mahomes, surely they can do the same to a 43-year-old who’s looked…frustrated at times this season, shall we say. Derek Carr should have confidence coursing through his veins after his Kansas City showing, but the Bucs’ defense could provide a sterner test of his talents. Read on as we explain how to watch the Buccaneers vs Raiders online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

Jon Gruden’s showdown with the team he led to a Super Bowl is on – though not in prime time.

The NFL flexed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Las Vegas Raiders game out of “Sunday Night Football” after the entire Raiders’ offensive line was placed on the COVID-19 list due to close contact with left tackle Trent Brown, who tested positive. All of the starters except Brown are poised to play Sunday.

The Raiders play host as Gruden faces the Buccaneers, whom he led to a Super Bowl XXXVII win over the Raiders before being fired by the organization at the end of the 2008 season. He’ll have to find an answer not only for Tom Brady, but also a top-ranked Tampa Bay defense (282 yards allowed per game) coming off a commanding performance against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

