World Series 2020 Live Stream Reddit Free, Results, MLB TV Schedule, Game Scores, Lineups

MLB Lovers!! Exciting MLB World Series 2020: Rays vs. Dodgers World Series live stream: How to watch the whole 2020 MLB World Series online. After a baseball season like no other, the 116th World Series is upon us, with its best-of-seven playoff final playing out at a neutral stadium for the first time in MLB history. Read on to find out how to watch the Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 World Series online, no matter where you are in the world.

Marking the first time in 76 years that an entire World Series will be played at a single venue, this year’s match-up pits big-spending favourites the Dodgers, boasting a $107m payroll against feisty underdogs the Rays. The Dodgers make their third appearance in the World Series in four years, and having spent huge sums on ensuring another title, anything less than a convincing win here will be seen as a disappointment.

LA’s route to these matches has at times resembled a cakewalk with dominant wins over the Brewers and Padres in the Wildcard and NLDS. While initially suffering a scare against the Braves, their incredible comeback from 3-1 down in the NLDS shows what formidable opponents they present for the Rays.

Tampa Bay have never won the title and this marks only their second appearance in the Fall Classic, but the nature of their route to this World Series will offer sporting romantics hope that this could be their year.

Impressive wins over the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card round and then the heavily-fancied New York Yankees in their Division Series saw the Rays build up serious momentum, with their gripping final game win over last year’s losing World Series finalists Houston Astros earning them a spot in the World Series for the first time in twelve years.

If the ALCS and NLCS are any indication of what the 2020 World Series will look like, then fans are in for a real doozy.

The Rays are back in the World Series after last appearing in the Fall Classic in 2008, and they had to earn it: For the month of October, David turned into Goliath, knocking off the Yankees and Astros en route to another World Series berth. After a Wild Card Series sweep over the Blue Jays, the Rays were locked in a five-game ALDS with the Yankees and pulled out a Game 7 win over the Astros in the ALCS.

How did they do it? Same old Rays: Quality pitching, some weird bullpen strategy and guys you’ve never heard of having breakout performances during the postseason.

They’ll face the Dodgers, who are in the World Series for the third time in four years (2017, 2018 and 2020) after overcoming a three-games-to-one deficit against the Braves in the NLCS. Their Game 7 victory qualifies as a classic: There was controversy early, Mookie Betts continued his defensive clinic with another leaping catch, pinch hitter Enrique Hernandez hit a tying homer, Cody Bellinger homered to give LA the lead in the seventh and Julio Urias got the final nine outs for the win.

Now Tampa Bay and Los Angeles, the two No. 1 seeds in this year’s expanded postseason tournament, will go head to head beginning Tuesday, Oct. 20, in Arlington, Texas.

World Series schedule 2020

All World Series games will be broadcast live on Fox and will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of the Texas Rangers.

Unlike prior series this postseason, the World Series will have off-days following Games 2 and 5, the traditional travel/off-days during a normal World Series.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Dodgers, no matter where you are in the world, with our guide below.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Where and when?

All games to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Here’s the current schedule:

Game 1: Tuesday, October 20, 8.09pm ET

Game 2: Wednesday, October 21, 8.08pm ET

Game 3: Friday, October 23, 8.08pm ET

Game 4: Saturday, October 24, 8.08pm ET

Game 5: Sunday, October 25, 8.08pm ET

Game 6: Tuesday, October 27, 8.08pm ET

Game 7: Wednesday, October 28, 8.08pm ET

Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Dodgers online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching the 2020 World Series, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Dodgers. Get in on this deal now!

From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 World Series online in the US

This year’s World Series will air exclusively on Fox, meaning most folk will be able to tune in to watch the Rays and Dodgers face off just with an antenna TV.

If you have cable access to Fox, the network’s website or the Fox Now app on both iOS and Android will allow you to watch World Series coverage live with your cable log-in.

If you don’t have cable but still want to catch this year’s battle for the Commissioner’s Trophy, then Sling TV Blue package looks like the most cost-effective choice.

For only $30 per month ($20 for the first) you get Fox Sports which will be screening all 7 matches, plus access to channels such as Fox News, TNT, NBC, Comedy Central and a host of other top channels to watch. Not only that, but you can try out Sling TV absolutely FREE thanks to its 3-day trial. That means if you time it right you can watch a big chunk of this year’s World Series for nothing, and see whether you like what Sling has to offer.

Sling TV

The easiest way to watch the MLB World Series in 2020 is through Sling TV. Right now you can sign up for a free 3-day trial and after that it’s just $30 a month.

$30 at Sling

How to stream Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 World Series live in the UK

UK viewers will be able to watch live action from the 2020 World Series via BT Sport with coverage across its channels. You can also stream games via the BT Sport app and on its webpage.

As an alternative, MLB.TV, the MLB’s own dedicated streaming service is also available in the UK, where it costs around £50 a month.

How to stream the 2020 World Series live in Canada

Baseball fans with a cable subscription will be able to watch the 2020 World Series on Sportsnet. Coed cutters also have the option of signing up to the network’s streaming option Sportsnet Now, which costs $9.99 for a 7-day pass or from $16.67 a month if you sign up for a longer term. Finally, Canucks can also watch via MLB.TV, which is available in Canada.

