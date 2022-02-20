If gaming, music, videos and entertainment is your thing, then there’s no better time than now to turn your hobby and side-gig into a full-time career option. Today, we are living in a creator economy and the internet has enabled anyone to convert their skills into earnings. All you need is the right platform, an active presence and a loyal community to make a dent with your passion and live a dream life.

Curious to know more about the popularity of Twitch? Take a look at some of the key stats:





Twitch is home to more than 15 million active users monthly Twitch is home to more than 50,000 channels on its platforms Around 55% of users on Twitch are aged between 18-34 years

This means if you put in the effort and time, you can turn the user growth on Twitch to your advantage.

Before you get too excited and eager to dive deep into Twitch, let’s start with understanding more about the platform and the types of revenue opportunities there. First up, Twitch is a platform which lets people from across the globe share their livestreams and events online to gain followers, build communities and earn revenue. Streamers, as they are called, create their channels and broadcast themselves live to audiences through streams.

As one grows on the Twitch platform, they can unlock advanced tools and revenue opportunities, such as Affiliate and Partner. Let’s look at what this means for streamers:

By becoming an affiliate, creators and streamers can start earning revenue on Twitch. This means anyone who streams regularly and consistently can continue to reap monetary rewards. These rewards can come via multiple means, such as – bits i.e. a form of virtual currency that subscribers can use to support their favourite channels and streamers.

Further, Twitch affiliate program enables live streamers to accept recurring subscriptions from their audiences. The subscription options are limited to – $4.99, $9.99 and $24.99.

Next up are revenue from ads. Twitch affiliates can run ads on their live streams to sell games or in-game items and followers can purchase directly from their channels. These ads can fetch a streamer 5% payout commissions of the total purchase value.

Here are some of the prerequisites to becoming a Twitch affiliate:

Achieve at least 50 followers in a month Clock a minimum of 500 minutes or more Stream for at least 7 unique broadcasts Achieve an average of 3 or more concurrent viewers

Once you fulfil these requirements, you should wait for about 30 days to qualify for the program. You can check the status of your affiliate status in your creator dashboard. The dashboard will also guide you on how close (or far) you are from your goal of becoming an affiliate.

Statistics say that on average, a live streamer can earn up to $3000 to $5000 per month, by simply spending 30-40 hours a week, and that does not include revenue generated from ads.

Now, let’s look at the other popular monetization option on Twitch, called the Partner program.

To become a partner, a Twitch streamer must meet the following criteria:

Streamed 25 hours of broadcast over the last 30 days

12 unique broadcast days over the last 30 days

An average of 75 viewers per broadcast

Twitch partners earn more from subscriptions and get access to many pro platform tools for monetization , such as the Bounty Board.

Now, let’s understand in detail what are the ways to generate a revenue stream on Twitch.

Subscriptions : After becoming a Twitch Affiliate or Partner, any creator can monetize their channel by accepting subscriptions from followers. Bits : Bits are a virtual currency and it enables viewers and fans of a live stream to support creators. Viewers can cheer for game plays or live streams through special messages or emotes that can be bought using bits. Donations : Twitch streamers can accept donations from their followers and viewers. By clicking on a button, followers can send money to your account directly. Ad Integration : Reserved only for Partners, Twitch offers both pre-roll and display ads and based on the popularity of the streamer and their channel, the cost-per-click or the earning per click is determined.

Okay so now comes the most important question – how can one start monetizing their channel? Well, there’s a lot required to grow from an emerging creator to a successful one, but there are two certainties – one is that you need to have a considerable follower base and second is that you need to have a growing viewership to be recognized by Twitch and its partner brands and sponsor companies.

