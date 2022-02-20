Singapore is still one of the favorite places to travel in Southeast Asia. A country full of beauty and charming city views. In addition, you can also find various Singapore attractions and icons such as Merlion Park, SEA Aquarium, and Universal Studios. Around the attraction, there is a wide selection of exclusive hotels with luxurious facilities that you can use.





But if you want to reduce the holiday budget by choosing a cheaper hotel, then we will provide a list. You can find some cheap hotels in Singapore with complete facilities that you can use.

Intercontinental Singapore Robertson Quay

Intercontinental Singapore Robertson Quay is one of the cheap hotels in Singapore. This hotel is a five-star hotel and has a total of 225 studio rooms that you can use. Some of the facilities that you can use here such as the swimming pool, jogging track, restaurant, and lounge.

There are several types of rooms that you can use, namely king bed classic, twin bed classic, king bed classic top floor, king bed classing river view, king bed junior suites, and many more. Around the hotel, there are also shopping centers, international and luxury restaurants, art and cultures, and many more. This hotel is located at 1 Nanson Rd, Singapore 238909 and the room price per night starts from $100.

Dream Lodge

Dream Lodge is a two-star hotel with complete facilities that will make you comfortable. This is a cottage built specifically for travelers, so you can meet travelers from various worlds here. Some facilities and beds are also made with the concept of a share-house.

There are several types of pods here, namely single pod in mix dorm (12/14 beds), couple pod in mix dorm (12/14 beds), single pod in the female dorm (6 beds). Each pod is equipped with LED lights, a privacy curtain with a ventilation design, a main and support pillow, and many more. This hotel is located at 172 Tyrwhitt Rd, Singapore 207574 and the room price per night starts from $80 to $90.

Champion Hotel Singapore

Champion hotel Singapore is an SG Clean certified hotel with a good cleanliness and comfort level. This hotel is in a very good location because it is close to shopping centers such as East Coast Park and Bedok Mall. The hotel is also within 7.4km of Marina Bay Sands and within 7.5km of Orchard Road.

There are several types of rooms here, namely superior double room, Deluxe triple room, Deluxe twin room, premium family room, staycation offer, and many more. Some of the facilities that you can use here such as dry-cleaning service, internet access, and business center. This hotel is located at 60 Joo Chiat Rd, #01-06, Singapore 427726 and the room price per night starts from $70 to $80.

Snooze Inn @ Dickson Road

Snooze Inn is a 2-star hotel located 2km from Shopping City Center. There are various facilities that you can use here such as a jacuzzi, locker room, laundry, taxi drivers, tours and ticket assistance, and 24 hours receptionist. Here there are many types of rooms such as private single rooms, dormitory room mixed, 6-bed dormitory room, and 4-bed dormitory room. This hotel is located at 43 Dickson Rd, Singapore 209518 and the room price per night starts from $50 to $60.

Harbour Ville Hotel

Harbour Ville Hotel is a 3-star hotel with a unique boutique hotel concept. The hotel is 3 minutes by car from Chinatown and 20 minutes from Changi Airport. There are many facilities here such as a gym room, snack bar, and in-room amenities. There are several types of rooms such as single standard, standard queen, standard queen, superior queen. This hotel is located at 512 Kampong Bahru Rd, Singapore 099448 and the room price per night starts from $100.

K Hotel 8

K hotel 8 is a hotel with SG clean certification with a good level of cleanliness. This hotel is close to Marina Bay Sands, Singapore national stadium, and universal studio. It is also equipped with self-parking, a 24-hour front desk, and laundry services. You can also choose from a variety of rooms with views of the city here. This hotel is located at 37 Lor 8 Geylang, Singapore 399099 and the room price per night starts from $50.

Those are 6 cheap hotels in Singapore for your stay. You can keep costs down while spending a lot of time on your vacation. No need to worry, because this hotel is equipped with high-quality facilities that you can use. Happy holiday~

