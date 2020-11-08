Zach Wilson: Say Hello To The Newest Heisman Trophy Contender!

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















PROVO, UT – Tucked deep in the heart of the picturesque Wasatch Range and the modern-day home of quarterbacks thanks to producing the likes of Super Bowl champion signal-callers in Steve Young and Jim McMahon, the BYU Cougars may have their next NFL star in Zach Wilson.

Wilson, a 6’3, 209-pound gunslinger from Draper, Utah, has been steadily climbing both the Heisman watch and NFL Draft charts thanks to his impressive season out west in passing for 2,511 yards and 21 touchdowns, two interceptions and QBR of 87.0

Wilson, who during COVID, reportedly drove ten hours every weekend to work with former NFL quarterback and BYU alum, John Beck, now a quarterback coach living down in San Diego, is showing that his work with Beck is paying dividends in going 21-27 for 359 yards, two touchdowns in a 51-17 road win over No. 21 Boise State.

While we’ve already heard the names of Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Kyle Trask and Trey Lance being mentioned as possible first-round NFL prospects, don’t sleep on Wilson, who is playing at a near Heisman-like level.

While he is a longshot at best, due to playing for a non-Power Five program, out west and not in a major market or time zone for potential voters to see enough of him, get used to hearing and seeing more of him between now and when the Heisman is officially announced.

Based on his play and performance thus far, he’s at best earned a seat at the Heisman table in New York.

