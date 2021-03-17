1. Avocados

Different from most fruit that are rich in carbs, avocados are rich in fat at 77% of calories. The main fatty acid is the predominant fatty acid in olive oil, associated with various health benefits. Moreover, avocados are a leading source of potassium and fiber that can lower LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. In addition, one study shows avocados are beneficial for your belly fat to go away.

2. Full-Fat Milk

Full-fat milk contains the highest fat among all types of milk but it’s beneficial for heart diseases risk reduction and weight loss. It is always a misconception that whole milk will make a person fat. However, the truth is just the opposite.

3. Coconuts and Coconut Oil

Coconuts are rich in medium-chain fat acid that are metabolized differently from other fats. It can reduce appetite, boost fat burning and provide quite a lot of benefits for health. Many studies show that the fat contained in coconuts and coconut oil can have benefits for people with Alzheimer’s, and they have also been shown to help you lose belly fat.

4. Cheese

Cheese is incredibly nutritious. The nutrients contained by a slice of cheese are the same as that by a cup of milk. In addition, cheese is also a leading source of vitamins, minerals, quality proteins and healthy fat. People who usually eat cheese have a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

5. Nuts

Nuts are rich in healthy fat, proteins, Vitamin E and magnesium and they are one of the best sources of plant-based protein. Studies show that people who eat nuts tend to have a lower risk of diseases including obesity, heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

6. Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate is rich in proteins and antioxidants and is beneficial to improve cardiovascular health. Studies show people who eat dark chocolate 5 or more times per week are less than half as likely to die from heart disease, compared to those who don’t.

7. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are rich in healthy fat among which is a type of omega-3 fat acid called ALA. Moreover, they contain high content of fibers and minerals, that are beneficial for health.

8. Whole Eggs

Whole eggs contain high content of fat and cholesterol but the cholesterol doesn’t affect the cholesterol in your blood. Whole eggs can boost weight loss because they are fulfilling and rich in proteins that won’t gain you weight.

9. Fatty Fish

The fatty fish like salmon contain important nutrients among which omega-3 fat acid is the most important. People who eat fatty fish rich can boost their health and reduce the risk of numerous diseases.

10. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Extra virgin olive oil contains vitamins E and K, and is loaded with powerful antioxidants. It has also been shown to lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol markers and have all sorts of benefits related to heart disease risk.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

