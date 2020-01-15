10 Reasons You Must Send A Thank You Wedding Card

There are two magic words in the world, whose value people often ignore: thank you and sorry. When

someone does something nice for you, however small, it is always good to send them a proper thank you

note.

So what do you do when someone sends you a gift, for instance, at your wedding? Traditionally, it is

prudent to send them a thank you wedding card. You may be thinking that this a new era, and times

have changed. With Facebook and all social media, y

ou can add some

emoji

, and your message is done.