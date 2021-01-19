Well-known music producer, composer, singer, and entrepreneur Marcus Bell wants to help people achieve their goals in life. That’s why he created a project called 100 Dayz Challenge in his ‘Wealth and Impact’ boot camp to guide people to the way to success. The challenge starts tomorrow Jan 20th but you can join whenever you are ready!

No matter what your goal is, you can achieve it if you really want to.

“I started it with a group of people in my Wealth and Impact Bootcamp program and the results they got were so incredible I had to make it public so that it could help more people. For example, there is a guy named Ben who took on raising money to make a difference in Haiti. He raised thousands of dollars and kids, engineers and politicians took to the streets with him to clean up Haiti. (show pictures in Haiti) Another person, Linda, started painting every day and posting her work on Instagram… It’s incredible what she created. There are many more examples…” Says Marcus.

The people joining this challenge will have to accomplish something every day that will help them get where they want to be. And every day they’ll have to share it with the rest of the community. This way they feel they really have to stick to it. They’ll also have to create a consequence for themselves, something they’d hate doing. If they miss one day of the challenge, they’ll have to apply that consequence.

Each individual has a different goal, it could be getting a better relationship with your family or partner, growing your company, selling more records, or anything anyone wants.

When we asked Marcus what makes this challenge different than others he responded “The spelling is one aspect. When you see 100dayz, you know it’s this challenge. We have some behavior science baked into it. There is a myth that it takes 30 days to change a behavior when it is actually an average of 66 days according to research. Some people may think… ”Oh 100 days is a long time”, it ends up just being about 3 months of the year. By the time you hit 100 of the days you became it. You embody whatever you took on. The significance of this Impact challenge is that it launches officially at the same time Biden and Harris start their 100days.”

Years ago, Marcus was $75K in debt and life wasn’t as easy as it is now… But he managed to go from being in debt to becoming a millionaire. So, he knows what he’s doing…

