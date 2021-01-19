No matter what the occasion, if you are giving a gift it should come from the heart. This is especially true with jewelry. Nothing says “I love you” more than a customized ring, bracelet, or necklace. Work with a jeweler that can bring your creation to life. Once you have an idea in your head, put your thoughts on paper and let your jeweler work on a design. As soon as you know what you want the piece to look like, the next step is choosing the materials.

Build a Custom Engagement Ring

If you want to build a custom engagement ring, you should also work on the wedding ring as well. A matched set is well worth the cost and will complement one another. You should decide on the number of stones you want in the set as well as the type of stones. Would you prefer all diamonds or a mixture of stones and metals? Your jeweler can help you choose stones that go well together. Creating your own engagement ring adds a personal touch that any other ring would not have.

Choose Your Diamond

There are several colors and cuts of diamonds to choose from. The four C’s are the main factors that you will consider when choosing a diamond. Cut, clarity, color, and carat are characteristics of a diamond that gives it value. Cut normally refers to the diamond’s shape. Clarity and color refer to the clearness and shade of color of the diamond. Lastly, carat refers to size. Once you have your design, choosing your diamond will go smoothly. There are instances where the design of the ring is shaped around a specific cut of a diamond, such as a marquis.

Silver or Gold

Many people are particular about the color of the ring they wear. Some may like the feel of gold, but would rather have a silver ring. White gold gives the look of silver with the strength and durability of gold. There are also other shades to choose from, such as rose gold or bronze. The harder metals are the most durable especially for engagement and wedding ring sets. Take a few minutes and look over the different metals and see which ones work best with the stones you’ve chosen.

Make It Your Own

Nothing speaks from the heart like a gift that you have designed. When you want to give a special person a gift they will cherish, it needs to be made from the heart. Build a personalized engagement ring using the things you know the person loves. It doesn’t have to hold a diamond to be special. Rubies, emeralds, opals, and sapphires all work just as well.

If you want to learn more about how easy it is to design your own engagement ring, contact a professional jeweler who has many years of experience. A jewelry and diamond expert that offers custom jewelry offerings can help you create the perfect piece of jewelry for any occasion.

