Press Release: Original Soundtrack From Neon’s SHE DIES TOMORROW By Mondo Boys Is Now Available

NEW YORK, NY – Milan Records today releases SHE DIES TOMORROW (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK) with music by MONDO BOYS. Available everywhere now, the album features music written by Mondo Boys for NEON’s darkly comedic thriller. Written, directed, and produced by Amy Seimetz, She Dies Tomorrow is now available in drive-in theaters and on-demand.

Of the soundtrack, composers MONDO BOYS say, “We knew the score had to be able to handle the depth of a true existential crisis, yet not take away from the subtle comedy that is all around the story. We realized with Amy the way to score it, was to just go for a fully indulgent dark opera.”

“Mondo Boys were integral to the development of She Dies Tomorrow,” adds director AMY SEIMETZ. “I sent them footage early on and they immediately sent me back a track that became one of the inspirations for filming the rest of the movie. I am so wildly thrilled by every piece of music they send to me. They have the ability to tastefully interpret scenes and make minor adjustments to score at such a rapid pace. I am endlessly lucky to work with artists who have great instincts and who trust me.”

After waking up convinced that she is going to die tomorrow, Amy’s carefully mended life begins to unravel. As her delusions of certain death become contagious to those around her, Amy and her friends’ lives spiral out of control in a tantalizing descent into madness.

SHE DIES TOMORROW (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK)

TRACKLISTING –

Le Portail Ouvre Requiem, K.626 Lacrimosa Desert Through the Door Le Portail I Desert From the Car Le Portail II Desert From a Dune Buggy The Morning After Requiem, K.626 Lacrimosa (Reprise)

ABOUT MONDO BOYS

Mondo Boys have scored projects by icons such as Ridley Scott (Phoenix Forgotten) and Steven Soderbergh (The Girlfriend Experience Season 2). They’ve worked with Disney Animation as well as exciting new filmmakers Barry Jenkins, Amy Seimetz, Lake Bell and Adele Romanski. Their score and songs have created buzz in Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Spin and NME among other publications.

Mondo Boys’ quick rise to prominence in the film community can be attributed in part to their passion for story, their close collaborations with filmmakers and their ability to write lyric-and-vocal songs as well as memorable score to fit any story. Mondo Boys are represented by Adam Rejwan of REJ Entertainment. For more information about Mondo Boys, please visit www.mondoboys.com.

