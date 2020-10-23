Vinnie Vidal is Putting a Spin on Traditional Rap

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Vinnie Vidal is injecting Eastern flavor into Western music and integrating jazzy instrumentals into rap, like the saxophone. Vinnie ‘s tunes focus on high quality classical records, rather than low frequency and destructive vibes, bringing clean music to the table without the swearing. His mission is to heal minds with his music, lifting self-awareness and positivity.

Hailing from Baghdad, Vidal is a full time musician with a stylist side hustle and can speak to h ow new artists are shifting lyrics to bring messages of positivity and social justice. He also can speak to the rise of independent artistry and self-publishing and promotion over the traditional route. He says, “I know w hat it takes to make quality music and which Instruments are currently being ignored.” Vidal is bringing them back and can make an entire song and beat from scratch



More about Vinnie Vidal

Vinnie Vidal is a singer, songwriter and composer that has produced multiple singles gaining momentum with his unique sound and versatility. He brings a shift to the hip hop genre with his custom composed sounds and uncompromising integrity. Vidal started his love affair with music at age 8 and composed and directed for a church choir at age 14. He makes his own beats from scratch, writes the music, sings, and raps. Vinnie developed a team called ROYAL PLAY RECORDS which helps provide consistent high quality music. He is Middle Eastern and a Provincial Award winning stylist. is a singer, songwriter and composer that has produced multiple singles gaining momentum with his unique sound and versatility. He brings a shift to the hip hop genre with his custom composed sounds and uncompromising integrity.started his love affair with music at age 8 and composed and directed for a church choir at age 14. He makes his own beats from scratch, writes the music, sings, and raps.developed a team called ROYAL PLAY RECORDS which helps provide consistent high quality music. He is Middle Eastern and a Provincial Award winning stylist.

