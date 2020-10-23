Crazecosplay Review: An Trustable Cosplay Costume Online Store

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Cosplay is very popular in most countries in the world, so a large number of cosplay online stores emerge. China as a large manufacturing country , the cost of cosplay clothing is much lower than other places, so you can buy it here, you can buy a very good quality clothing or accessories at a low price.

And crazecosplay ,a company ,is also established in this way, unlike other web site, crazecosplay set up to provide cosplay fans with 100% handmade high-quality Cosplay Costume clothing and accessories, and so on at a reasonable price.

If you’re looking for a cosplay costume Crazecosplay is definitely the place you’ve been looking for. Crazecosplay is not just a web store, they’re also an online cosplay community with half a million Facebook fans, and a blog containing cosplay tutorials, cosplayer interviews, reviews and cosplayer showcases.

They specialize in custom tailored costumes which are made with the highest quality care and attention to detail. They have partnered with some of the top designers in the cosplay industry to provide you with a wide variety of design patterns to choose from.

Crazecosplay goals are simple; top quality cosplay costumes and friendly and efficient customer service. this means they’re constantly developing and testing different materials and adjusting product base accordingly. When it comes to customer service, they want to be the friendliest company you can find and help you whatever the query or problem.

Above all,their advantages are as following

Place Orders

Feel free to browse through our products and email them if you have questions. When you want to purchase an item, simply click to put it into your shopping cart and fill out the required information. After you finish shopping, click “Proceed to Checkout” and fill out the billing and shipping information step by step.

Size

You can choose a standard size or give us your custom measurements. They suggest that you review the information provided in the Measurement Guide before choosing your size.

Order Time

Orders take 2-3 weeks for delivery from tailoring to your place. The actual delivery time also depends on the shipping method you choose.

Payment Methods

They accept payment by Credit Card, PayPal, Western Union or bank telegraphic transfer.

Shipping & Handling

You can choose economic delivery (12-20 days), standard delivery(6-9 days) and express delivery(2-4 days) to ship your order. Shipping time and charges depend on shipping method, product gross weight and shipping destinations. If you want an estimation of shipping fees for different shipping options, please put the item(s) you want to purchase in the shopping cart and click “Get a Quote”. Once your order is dispatched, they will email you a shipping notice specifying how to track your order.

