Moving to green commercial cleaning services will not only keep your facility clean but will also keep the purity of your interior air at a high level. Many toxins included in traditional cleaning solutions stay in the air, posing health dangers to your workers, cleaning personnel, and the environment. Businesses have been spurred by these concerns to seek out items and develop processes that execute the work in a healthier manner. Please ensure the cleanup firm you pick like Clean Works AU is dedicated to green commercial cleaning Sydney.

If you’ve heard of green commercial cleaning , you might be asking what makes it so special, and whether or not you require it. Here’s some more knowledge to assist you to decide if this kind of cleaning is necessary.

Cleaning Solutions Cause Environmental and Health Concerns

Cleaning goods needed to maintain a workplace clean and free of dirt and germs make for a secure working atmosphere however research commissioned by the EPA discovered many dangers in the cleaning chemicals utilized to do so. Most common cleaning solutions release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that can produce skin and eye irritation, dizziness, headaches, and other problems in those who use them, and residual chemicals can also impact staff and clients for days after cleaning. Those who utilize them in their diluted form may inhale higher levels of toxins, putting their health in danger. Workers who use multifunctional antibacterial wipes to clean their desks or clean off a countertop are also in danger. Chemical off-gassing and disposal in most regular cleaning products have an effect on air and water quality, as well as contributing to pollution outside.

What is Green Commercial Cleaning?

Putting the word “green” to commercial cleaning signifies that the business employs safer materials and environmentally friendly procedures.

This translates to:

Utilizing non-toxic and biodegradable products where appropriate

Utilizing a pump rather than aerosol sprays

Making use of renewable resources

Using vacuum cleaners with HEPA filters

Creating and educating cleaning staff to follow a Chemical Management System that specifies how cleaning supplies are handled, utilized, stored, and disposed of in order to reduce or eliminate chemical exposure. To avoid cross-contamination, measures such as color-coding of clothing and items used for specific cleaning duties are implemented. Red is used for high-risk washroom sections (toilets and urinals), yellow for low-risk washroom sections (showers, mirrors), green for preparing food rooms, and blue for routine cleaning, according to a commonly accepted coding system.

Microfiber flat mops eliminate a higher percentage of microorganisms and decrease cross-contamination across mopped and unmopped areas of the ground.

The green method also aims to reduce resource consumption by:

Purchasing in bulk reduces packing garbage.

To decrease container size and water waste, concentrate is used.

Making use of disposable bottles

Conclusion:- When hiring a commercial cleaning company, you need to know that they will do an excellent job and leave your premises spotless and smelling fresh. They must have laws in place about the materials they utilize and how they clean to ensure that they are a green business cleaning company.

