Singer Ana Kiri has released her new single and music video “I Still Remember”

https://youtu.be/kXtHhWOa0oA





“I Still Remember” music video was produced by the Black Flamingo Films and directed by recognized director Jarop who has worked with well-known artists such as Akon, Farruko & Mafio, Fat Joe, Dj Khaled, Solano, Landis, and many more.

This single defines the direction where Ana wanted to go in her music career – good quality house edm. Ana expressed her excitement to be producing the type of music she really wanted to make.

In this music video, Ana and the team were looking to create a simple but powerful piece that captivates the audience with the beauty of its imaginary. Inspired by the magic and freedom of fashion film and contemporary dance they wanted to portrait the fight of a woman with her inner demons.

Ana Kiri was born in Ukraine and is based in Miami. Since she moved to the U.S. she has been working non-stop in big projects.

Her previous single and music video “Feel My Love” an upbeat tropical house-tinged electro-pop song, had great success among Ana’s fans. You can enjoy her music video music video here: https://youtu.be/JU-3-_4ea3M

In November 8th Ana Kiri released her EP ‘Dreaming’, which consists of five tracks and is a collection of songs from her past, as Ana puts it herself. Being chill electro-pop, this EP is softer, melodic and dreamy.

“‘Dreaming’ has all the first songs I wrote a few years back. That’s why it has a bit of that retro chill feel to it. I was going through a very difficult period in my life, I lost a very important person to my heart and soul. That’s when I turned to music again. I needed to let some feelings out, because it was just too much to keep them on the inside. ‘Sugar in Clouds’ is the first song written for this EP. I wrote everything else around it. I hope you enjoy your journey into my music.” Says Ana.

When she was 6, she started attending music school. “My mother really wanted me to get the proper princess education, which I did :)” Says Ana. “Besides school, mandatory were music school, dance school and art school. Fairly to say, I didn’t really have much free time back then”.

She played piano for 7 years growing up. Classical music and classical education – that was the way to do it. Her heart wasn’t there for playing and learning classical pieces, but was there for our vocal lessons and music composing.

Kiri talks about her first time playing ukulele, which now she masters. “I also play ukulele. Funny story. I picked it up only when me and my girlfriend went to Hawaii for vacation. It was actually my friend who brought the ukulele along as a joke, cause it’s the standard Hawaiian experience package:) But I’ve decided to take the most out of it and challenged myself to learn 10 songs, one for each day we were on the island. It was challenging but I’m glad I did it. Again, as a person, who suffers a lot with anxiety and panic attacks, I must say that ukulele is definitely a great thing. You can always take it anywhere – it is very small and light, and it is very convenient for concentration and controlling”. Now it has been around three years that she plays it very frequently. She loves learning popular songs and doing ukulele versions of them.

Instagram:

@ana_kirilik

