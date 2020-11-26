2020 National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Live Stream Reddit Free: How to watch Official TV Channels Online

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















National Dog Show 2020: Time, channel, livestream, new breeds and COVID-19 changes. The traditional American Thanksgiving goes something like this: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, National Dog Show and dinner.

Many traditions have been reshuffled and changed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the parade and dog show will carry on.

Even as people are refraining from gathering with family to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the dog show, broadcast nationally since 2002, will remain a staple of the season.

Here are some viewing details for the 19th National Dog Show.

How did the National Dog Show change because of COVID-19?

Because of the pandemic, dog shows across the country have been canceled or postponed. The 2021 Westminster Kennel Club dog show is being pushed from this coming February to June, and from an indoor setup in Manhattan to an outdoor show on the grounds of an estate in Tarrytown, N.Y.

Much like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, adjustments to this year’s National Dog Show include little to no spectators (also no vendors, sponsors or media).

The only people allowed at the Pennsylvania dog show, which took place Nov. 14 and 15, were dog owners, handlers and staff from the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and NBC. These people were masked and practiced social distancing, and nurses were on hand to take their temperature. Dog show attendees were asked to download a contact tracing app to track any potential virus exposure.

The number of dogs also shrunk because of the pandemic. Usually, nearly 2,000 dogs participate in the show. This year, no more than 600 dogs attended the show over two days, marking a 70% decrease in contestant capacity. The dogs were also not “benched” this year, meaning they were not on display to the public throughout the day.

What are the new breeds at the 2020 National Dog Show?

The “new” breeds this year — meaning breeds that were recently recognized by the American Kennel Club — are the barbet (sporting group), dogo Argentino (working group, see photo above) and Belgian Laekenois (herding group).

Which dog won best in show at the National Dog Show last year?

A bulldog named Thor (see photos above and video below) won best in show at the National Dog Show in 2019.

When is the 2020 National Dog Show?

The National Dog Show broadcast airs Thursday, Nov. 26.

The show is not live. The dog show, hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, took place Nov. 14 and 15 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Who is hosting the National Dog Show?

David Frei — the former voice of the Westminster Kennel Club dog show — and John O’Hurley (”Seinfeld”) have hosted every National Dog Show broadcast and will be back this year. So will Mary Carillo, who will provide analysis and commentary.

What time is the National Dog Show?

The National Dog Show airs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in all time zones, directly after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

What channel is the National Dog Show?

The dog show will be broadcast on NBC.

How to livestream the National Dog Show

The show can also be watched starting at noon at NBCSports.com and through the NBC Sports app on mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

