NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. – Thanks to a record-setting season where he completed 68 percent of his passes for 4,322 yards, 43 touchdowns and only four interceptions, Bryce Young claimed the fourth Heisman Trophy in the history of Alabama, and fourth under head coach Nick Saban.

Young, a 6’0, 194-pound native of Pasadena, California becomes the first Crimson Tide quarterback to win college football’s most prestigious award. Young also becomes the second consecutive winner from Tuscaloosa joining current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who won the award back in 2020.





In becoming the 40th quarterback to win the Heisman, Young tallied 2,311 points, including 684 first-place votes, in a proverbial landslide over second-place runner-up Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan (954 points), Kenny Pickett (631 points) of Pitt and C.J. Stroud (399 points) from Ohio State.

Per the accounting firm, Deloitte and Touche LLP, Young swept all four voting regions in claiming 355 pointsin the Northeast, 384 points in the Mid-Atlantic, 422 points in the South, 400 points in the Southwest, 357 points in the Midwest and 393 points in the Far West.

In what was a record-setting year where he would be named SEC offensive Player of the year, Davey O’Brien and Maxwell Awards, Young set the single-game Crimson Tide record in throwing for 559 yards and five touchdowns vs. Arkansas.

Young becomes only the fifth sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy, and the first since Lamar Jackson won in 2016 out of Louisville.

