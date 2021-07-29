BROOKLYN, N.Y. – With the 2021 NBA Draft hours away, 19-year-old Australian hoops phenom, Josh Giddey has quickly emerged into arguably the biggest wildcard on draft night.

Giddey, a 6’8, 185-pound point guard from the Australian NBL club, Adelaide 36ers, led the NBL in assists with 7.4 per game while averaging 10.9 points a game. Looking at his game and style of pace, he looks like a hybrid of Lonzo Ball and Ricky Rubio thanks his uncanny passing ability and awkward shot, which will need some development.





With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green getting up in age, Golden State may move this pick entirely in hopes of getting some veteran players in return. If not, Giddey makes an interesting choice, as he could sit and learn behind Curry, while getting acclimated to the NBA game.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is the perfect coach for someone as young as Giddey to learn from, thanks to his extensive knowledge of the international game and being the mastermind behind the modern-day pace-space style of basketball that is now en vogue.

If the Warriors are not keen on taking a gamble on Giddey, other possible targets at No.7 could be Baylor guard Davion Mitchell, Gonzaga swingman Corey Kispert, UConn shooting guard James Bouknight or Michigan shooter Franz Wagner.

Much like his play on the court, Giddey will somehow be in the middle of it all on draft night.

