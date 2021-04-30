The San Francisco 49ers opened day two of the 2021 NFL Draft by trading the 43rd and 230th pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for the 48th and 121st pick. Selected was guard Aaron Banks out of the University of Notre Dame.

With the pick General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan continue their string of drafts where head-scratching decisions are made. Tonight it happened with Banks. The selection was a bit of a reach as there were a number of better options for the 49ers that were still on the board. Which included offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi, defensive end Ronnie Perkins, Carlos Basham defensive end, Elijah Molden cornerback, and Terrance Marshall Jr wide receiver.

In 2020 Banks was a first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-ACC.

He helped the University of Notre Dame dominate the time of possession battle and by running the football. The Fightin Irish averaged 42 carries per game and 211 yards. Pass protection wasn’t nearly as good though as quarterback Ian Book threw for 2,830 yards and threw only 15 TDs.

According to the scouting report on Banks he struggles in one-on-one pass protection. That’s not something the 49ers need as that was their biggest weakness in 2020. He also got graded as someone who possesses the ability to start, yet it will take several seasons before that happens.

With better options at no.48 for the 49ers and Banks likely available later in the draft Lynch gets a C grade for the selection.

