Average Audience of 12.6 Million Viewers (TV + Digital) –

Up +11% vs. 2019

Digital AMA of 598K Across NFL O&O, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ABC –

Up +54% vs. 2019

Round 1 coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland was seen by an average audience of 12.6 million viewers (TV + Digital) last night across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes and digital channels – up +11% vs. Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft (11.4 million).

With 12.6 million viewers, 2021 ranks as the second-highest Day 1 on record, surpassing 2014 (12.4 million) and behind only 2020 (15.5 million).

Digitally, Round 1 coverage delivered an AMA of 598K across NFL O&O, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ABC platforms – up +54% vs. 2019 (389K).

All seven rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft are being presented across ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network – the third straight year that The Walt Disney Company is working with the National Football League to offer a multi-network presentation of the Draft for all seven rounds.

Due to the unique presentation and circumstances surrounding the 2020 NFL Draft, the most balanced viewership comparison is to the 2019 NFL Draft.

