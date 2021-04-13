There are many an obvious name that will be selected on April 29th in Cleveland whether in Round 1 or Round 7. But the question is asked each year who would be the BIGGEST X-Factor? Well here we go again with another draft and there are some x-factors that will littler this draft in a great way.

Especially along the offensive line.

I have my x-factor and he comes from the Big 12 Conference and boy he is a big one and a good one. Given the state of today’s offenses in the NFL, he’ll fit in any of them.

My selection is Samuel Cosmi from the Texas Longhorns. Cosmi has just gotten better each season he’s played at Texas. With the wide-open offenses, lineman need to not only block, but move. Laterally.

The first duty is to keep the quarterback upright. Mission accomplished for the most part in guarding the bad man known as Sam Ehlinger. Makes holes in the running game? Check.

One of the most productive pass-blocking offensive tackles in the class of 2021. He also was one of the leaders in college football in pressure percentage allowed with play-action, screens, and RPOs. Anybody remember Tristan Wirfs? 4.84 in the 40-yard Dash, 1.68 in the 10-yard split.

6’7” and 309 pounds of muscle, brains, speed, and movement will support and be used well and he would be a long term answer for a couple of teams – John Lynch, Line 1 please! (Hint Hint)

