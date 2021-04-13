We all feel the need to make some changes to our appearance once in a while, no matter how confident we generally feel. If you’re looking for a subtle improvement, or are just bored of going through the same old makeup routine every single day, here’s a list of suggestions for subtle but effective changes you can make to look better instantly.

Get Highlights

If you’re looking to switch up your hair color but aren’t quite ready to commit to dying your whole hair and having to deal with roots showing every couple of weeks, highlights might be the perfect solution.

It’s amazing what can be achieved with highlights. They can visually add volume to your hair and make a dull shade look lively and glamorous. Or, if you like your natural haircolor, they give you a chance to try something new without having to give it up. Highlights are also great for anyone who’s thinking about dying their hair, but feels reluctant to do so out of fear a different tone might not suit them; this way, you get to try the color on a smaller scale before committing to a full head.

Just don’t go for something that contrasts the primary color too much – go several shades lighter or darker.

Enhance Your Brows with Microblading

Thick, lush brows are the biggest trends of the last decade, and it seems we won’t be going back to tweezing any time soon. However, with the everyday application of brow makeup products being such a hassle and many of them very hard to use, many people give up on Instragrammable brows, thinking they could never achieve the look.

Well, they’re wrong. The arrival of microblading has revolutionized eyebrow styling. A permanent makeup treatment that gives you perfect brows that last up to 18 months, this procedure will fix any issue you might have with your arches. According to experienced master artist from PhiBrows Canada, microblading can give results so subtle no one will be able to tell you’ve had any work done. They’ll just notice your brows look better than ever!

Get All Dressed Up with Nowhere to Go

The Covid-19 pandemic has completely transformed the way we perceive clothes and approach dressing. With a huge portion of the population working and studying from home, comfort has become top priority when it comes to our choice of clothing, and so the reign of sweatpants has begun.

Whether we admit it or not, clothes do make the (wo)man – to a certain point. What we wear on a regular basis can shape our self-image, and we have to admit, the mismatched pijamas don’t exactly release our inner goddesses.

Of course, no one is going to get all dolled up for a movie night with the family, but even if your outside activities are still rare due to Covid-19 prevention measures, try to dress up for them once in a while. When was the last time you wore heels? Or that tight-fit pencil skirt? Putting on your favorite outfit will make you feel great, and we know that feeling good looks good!

Try a Different Color Mascara

If there’s one makeup product most people who wear makeup everyday claim they never leave the house without it’s definitely masacara. From the most subtle glowing looks, to the dramatic nighttime ones, mascara is always a must.

Although most people stick to pitch black mascara, what they don’t realize is that there are amazing color mascaras out there that may actually suit them better. Brown mascara has proven to be a much better option for blonde people who have very light skin because it looks more natural on them. Green-eyed folks should try deep purple mascara which will highlight the beauty of their eye color. Or, if you think color-coordination theory is outdated and like to add brighter colors to your makeup looks, you can find highly pigmented mascaras in all the colors of the rainbow.

Get Those Pearly Whites Even Whiter

Bright, sparkling teeth are one of the most beautiful features on anyone’s face. We look our prettiest when we smile, but a simple way to really kick that smile up a notch is to get your teeth whitened a couple of shades brighter.

Teeth whitening doesn’t necessarily mean having to go to an expensive appointment at the dentist’s office anymore. There are now numerous ways you can whiten your teeth on your own, from whitening strips, to revolutionary LED blue light whitening kits.

Just make sure to consult your dentist before you try anything.

To Conclude

It’s a classic 90’s teen movie cliché – the miraculous makeover that magically makes everything alright. But making tiny changes to your appearance truly can change your life. It boosts your confidence, attracts positive energy, and makes you feel brand new!

