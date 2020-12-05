Getty Images - North America

Rumors are already swirling about the Dallas Cowboys and their interest Trevor Lawrence the obvious no.1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Yet it’s the New York Jets that are in the driver’s seat to land him.

There is a belief that Lawrence is not interested in playing for the Jets though and if he did their best option is trading down. That’s where the Cowboys come in. With Dak Prescott becoming a free agent and recovering from a major injury quarterback is an obvious need.

So what’s the solution for both franchises? A trade. The Jets have a roster that clearly lacks talent at multiple positions and this is their chance to turn it around.

Here’s the proposal, the Jets send the first overall pick to Dallas for running back Ezekiel Elliott, the no.4, no. 68, and no. 102 overall picks in 2021.

The Cowboys get their quarterback of the future in Lawrence. While the Jets get the opportunity to address needs.

New York’s first four rounds of the draft then might look like this.

First round, 4th overall: Ja’Marr Chase, Wide Receiver, LSU

First Round, 26 overall: Jayson Oweh, Defensive End

Second Round, 33rd overall: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

Third Round, 65th overall: Jevon Holland, Safety, University of Oregon

Third Round, 68th overall: Jaylen Twyman, Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh

Third Round, 89th overall, Myjai Sanders, Defensive End, Cincinnati

Fourth round, 102nd Overall, Seth Williams, Wide Receiver, Auburn

The Jets then are able to develop quarterback Sam Darnold by adding a number of offensive weapons while being able to inject talent on defense.

