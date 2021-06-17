TORREY PINES, CA — One of the greatest golf tournaments is back in its familiar place in the middle of June with the winner expected to be crowned on Father’s Day.

From past champions to future stars, this tournament will be a special one to watch. Phil Mickelson coming off an unlikely win at the PGA has a shot to complete the career grand slam in his hometown of San Diego.





The last time the US Open was played here at Torrey, Tiger Woods holed out a birdie on the 72nd hole to force a playoff. Dan Hicks on NBC made the call “Expect anything Different????” That call still gives me the goosebumps every time I think of Torrey Pines.

Tiger winning that US Open without a knee is the toughest most courageous act I’ve ever seen in all of sports. This will not be the same golf course and scores you would see at the Farmers Insurance Open in the last weekend in January.

This will be longer rough and faster greens to match the conditions for a major golf tournament.

The many storylines to follow for the US Open. Can Phil Mickelson complete the career Grand Slam in his hometown? Will the Bryson vs Brooks feud be the rivalry golf is looking for? Will Jon Rahm continue his spectacular play after being sidelined with COVID at the Memorial? Will the US Open attendance bring that much more excitement for the players?

Is Will Zalatoris going to be the new face of Golf after the US Open? Can Patrick Reed shake off the previous controversy by returning to the scene of the crime?

Find out when the US Open returns with coverage from the NBC Family of Networks.

Projected winner of the US Open Jon Rahm -5

