2022 Best Sports Influencers

The main athletes in the USA are well known by the public for their influence in the sports field. Due to their important roles in sports, many people look up to them to learn lessons about life. They have large numbers of followers on social media and have big influencer power when they endorse businesses and products.

Companies such as shoe manufacturers, sports equipment makers, motor vehicle dealerships, and the fashion industry hire them to become their brand ambassadors. Gambling companies are known to be one of the biggest sponsors of sports events and to hire top sports influencers.





Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is a legendary NBA champion who still has an enormous influence on sports today. His $1.5 billion net worth doesn’t stop him from trying more luck in casinos and he has been a brand ambassador for various casino brands. If you are planning to bet now, there can’t be a bigger inspiration for you than knowing that Michael Jordan is into it.

On social media, Michael Jordan is a major sports influencer and endorses deals with sports drink, food chain, and footwear brands that net him over $200 million annually. His Instagram account @jumpman23 has 23.2 million followers, Twitter @jumpman23 has 4.3 million followers, and his Facebook page has 1.3 million fans.

Shaun White

Shaun White is a skilled snowboarding champion who holds 3 Olympic gold medals. He is one of the top sports influencers who mostly posts stories about his personal experiences. His Twitter account has 1.85 million followers while his Instagram has 1.2 million supporters.

Lebron James

Lebron James is one of the best NBA players of all time. He is currently in the 2022 NBA all-stars champions team. He promotes NBA and sports apparel. Currently, his Twitter profile has 50.9 million followers, his Facebook page has 27 million fans, and his Instagram is followed by 113 million people.

Odell Beckham, Jr

Odell Beckham, Jr is one of the players in the NFL with the most followers. It is important to note that NFL has a nominee to the Hall of Fame in 2022. The young Bryant Young’s fame rose due to his skilled playing tactics in his team, the San Francisco 49ers.

Odell Beckham, Jr is currently playing for Los Angeles Ram as a wide receiver. He has been in NFL for 8 years. He endorses shoe brands, computers, and apparel. Currently, his Instagram account has 15.7 million followers. He also has 4.2 million followers on Twitter and 1.6 million on Facebook.

Alex Bregman

Alex is a baseball player known in the MLB for his unique skills in the field. He won the world series in 2017 and now plays for Houston Astral as a third baseman. Bregman’s TikTok has 1.2 million likes, Twitter has 291.1K followers, and the athlete’s Instagram account sums up 687K followers. He promotes shoe and tobacco brands.

