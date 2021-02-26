If you’re looking for beaches, water sports and other ‘coasty’ things for a nice little vacation in Western Australia, then we have just the list for you. These three Coastal Places to Visit in Western Australia are a few kilometres away from Perth in the same order, so you most definitely cannot miss them.

1. Monkey Mia

Monkey Mia is one of the very famous tourist destinations. It is situated 900 kilometres to the Northern side of Perth in Western Australia. The place is almost always packed with visitors. Although the best time to visit is between the months February and May, when the temperature is favourable.

Feeding the Dolphins: There is a lot to see and do in Monkey Mia. The most famous being feeding the dolphins. Special species of bottlenose dolphins called the Monkey Mia dolphins are often seen at the beach. In fact they have been visiting the beach since the past 40 years now. Under the supervision of rangers, tourists can feed the dolphins by standing in the water. Read more about Monkey Mia dolphins from Travel Spiced Life.

It is a lot of fun and one of the favourite activities of people there. Among other creatures that you get to see are whale sharks, humpback whales and even turtles, Nature-lovers and aquatic enthusiasts will surely have a blast.

Swimming and Snorkelling: If you’re a water baby, you are going to love this beach. Dive right in and swim your heart out or go for water sports such as snorkelling. However, these activities are permitted outside the dolphin feeding area so as to not disturb their natural habitat. It is advised to not go for these activities alone for reasons of safety regarding the marine life there.

2. Coral Bay

Next on the list of Coastal Places to Visit in Western Australia is the Coral Bay. Coral Bay is just as pristine as its sounds. There are beautiful beaches with white sand and the crystal clear water is sure to mesmerize your heart as you take a dip in the coolness of this paradise on Earth. This is the one and only fringing reef in all of Australia which makes it all the more special.

Eating places offering fresh seafood are the main attraction here. You can also go snorkelling or boating and get to see the amazing marine life swimming right beside you and beautiful precious corals. There are other amazing activities if you are a tad bit more adventurous.

Safaris: Check out the Eco Safari and swim with Manta Rays that are found in plenty in the sea’ or you could choose to swim with the Whale Sharks. There are special coral spotting safaris as well if you are interested in those more than the fishes. The Eco-tours and Coastal adventures here are famous.

3. Ningaloo Reef

The Ningaloo Reef is a vast coastal area covering close to 700,000 hectares. It has been listed in the list of World Heritage sites. The oceanic beauty here is top notch and attracts many visitors all year round.

Whale watching is among the favourite activities here. Annually in between June and December, humpback whales come to the reef and visitors can get a clear view of these majestic creatures. One can either book a cruise or even take up a swimming or snorkelling sport to swim right alongside these creatures.

Glass Bottom Boat Tours: If you want to enjoy from a safer distance, be in the water and yet not actually in it, then this is the best option for you. Book a boat tour with a glass bottom so you can enjoy the view from your own comfort zone without getting in the water.

Turtle watching: There are quite a few species of turtles that turn up on the Ningaloo Reef. If you visit the reef from December to March, you may be lucky enough to see turtles hatching and finding their way to the ocean. It is truly a beautiful site.

Other activities include kayaking, and quad biking into and over the sand dunes. Explore more for an experience of a lifetime when you visit this place.

Western Australia has a lot to offer, but these three coastal places are an absolute must-visit. Enjoy a scenic yet adventurous experience and return with tales to tell with everything that these amazing beaches have to offer.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

