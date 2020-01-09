3-day tour in Chiang Mai, Thailand

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















On our last trip to Thailand we included the north of the country, doing a 3-day tour of Chiang Mai, Thailand’s second largest city and spiritual capital. We went from Bangkok to Chiang Mai and stayed in the city 4 nights and 5 days, being 3 full days and most of the day of arrival and departure day which, for our expectations, was more than enough.



We could do everything we planned, see all the tourist attractions and take a leisurely walk.



We arrived in the city around 4 pm on December 31st and drove from the airport straight to Old City, where our hotel was located. Because of the New Year’s celebrations and the street fair, we had to walk part of the way, because some streets were closed, and I was already marveling at the crafts in the stalls: beautiful and super cheap!



After dinner we went to enjoy the Lantern Festival at the time of year. Very pretty! A worthwhile cultural experience. The next day, then, we actually started our script.



Chiang Mai Tour: Day 1



Today we spend the day exploring Old City, or at least part of it, as there are plenty of temples to visit – you can’t see them all! We kick without a specific direction through the streets and alleys, which in itself is a beautiful program. It’s nice to walk aimlessly observing the local life and getting acquainted with the city.



There are in fact many temples, but some are mandatory stops, such as Wat Chedi Luang, Wat Ho Tham, Wat Phra Singh and Wat Chiang Man.



We also took the opportunity to go outside the walls of the old city and take pictures at the entrance gate, as last night there were people waiting for the turn of the year and attending the Lantern Festival. It was hard to even walk around.



Late in the afternoon, we went crazy watching the stalls at the Sunday Bazaar (which strives for handmade craftsmanship), which starts around 4 pm on the main streets of Old City, which was right next door to our hotel, the Rendezvous.



Screenplay in Chiang Mai: Day 2



Although in Old City there are many temples – and the rest of the whole city – Chiang Mai’s main temple is Wat Doi Suthep, which is off-center, high on a mountain. It is simply beautiful and offers a beautiful view of the area! To get there you have to take a taxi, uber or the local “bus”, the songthaew (red truck). And expect to spend at least an entire morning or afternoon there, as well as the commute – which takes time – there is plenty to visit. On our way back, we kicked more legs in other parts of Old City and headed to Wat Sri Suphan (Silver Temple), which is right next door but outside the walls.

In the evening we went to the Night Baazar, which happens daily and mixes street fair with a lively eating area and shows. Although interesting – because it is a cool, cool, live show, cool place to have a beer – in terms of things to buy I really enjoyed Sunday Market.



Chiang Mai Tour: Day 3



As we were returning from Wat Doi Suthep, we grabbed a tuk-tuk with a very nice girl and then arranged for her to pick us up at the hotel today to take us to the giraffe tribe (Karen Tribe), which is outside the city. city, about 30 minutes. We paid 400 Bath for her to be available for 4 hours with us (she has to negotiate always).



It was a visit I really wanted to do, but I confess that I felt a little uncomfortable. It was interesting to go, of course, but I don’t know if I would go again. On the other hand, this is the way that people managed to survive, so…



Nearby are other attractions in the area, such as the Tiger Temple and an Elephant Camp, but we didn’t want to visit either (we chose not to do this kind of animal tourism), but if you feel like going, the ideal is to combine these visits and thus, will spend almost all day there.



Back in the city, we take the opportunity to relax, having a massage. How can you resist doing it, being so cheap and having so much to offer? The next day (our last day), we stayed by the hotel, resting in the morning, as our flight to Krabi in southern Thailand was only in the afternoon.



Well, this was our 3 day tour in Chiang Mai. For those who want to hike the region or do a round trip to Chiang Rai, add as many days as I think the city is a great base option. to explore the region.



