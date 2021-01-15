Seafood dishes are the favorite of people all over the world. People all over the world are fond of eating seafood because seafood is high in vitamins and minerals. Moreover, it has several health benefits for the health of a person. Seafood has shown to have a close relationship with improving heart health, hypertension, obesity, and stroke. Seafood is a favorite of people and they are always looking for new seafood recipes to try. Moreover, people love to try seafood recipes at home. Some people love to make seafood at home while other people love to dine out. Moreover, you can order seafood online to your door. Below mentioned are quite interesting. You need to give a try to the below-mentioned seafood recipes.

1. Lobster cake and papaya mayonnaise

Lobster cakes taste so good when served with papaya mayonnaise. This recipe was initially adapted from Chef Gregory Cornelius. This lobster recipe is quite easy to prepare as compared to other lobster recipes. You can easily try this recipe at home. You need to mixed lobster meat, red peppers, and jalapeno peppers in a food processor and add mayo, bread crumbs, and other spices. You need to make the mixture enough rigid to make patties. After making patties, you need to refrigerate patties for at least three hours so you need to start the preparations accordingly. Refrigerating ensures that the patties are firm and it prevents them from breaking. You need to fry the patties or cakes in hot oil.

To prepare papaya mayonnaise, firstly you have to remove papaya seeds and skin. You need to make a puree out of papaya so you can use a food processor for this purpose. Add lime juice to get a smooth texture. Moreover, you have to get at least one cup of papaya puree to make papaya mayonnaise. Transfer the papaya puree into a large bowl and add mayonnaise and sugar. Chill in the fridge and serve with lobster cakes.

2. Crab Cakes

This is the second easiest seafood recipe that everyone can try at home. This recipe was first originated by Paula Deen. To prepare this seafood, you need to have mayonnaise, seasonings, crushed onions, crushed crackers, and bell peppers. All these ingredients are crab meat and then patties are fried. This is one of the most delicious recipes made with lobsters so you need to give a try this recipe.

3. Southwestern Seafood Egg Rolls

Last but not least delicious and easy to try recipe is Southwestern Seafood Egg rolls. To make this, you need to have sauteed scallops, garlic, and shrimps. You can add seasonings such as cumin, pepper, cayenne, turmeric, cilantro, and parsley. Moreover, you can add onions and tomatoes. Cover and cook until the water evaporates. Enjoy this seafood at home.

The bottom line

The above-mentioned recipes are the most famous seafood that you can try at home. So you should give a try to this seafood. Moreover, these recipes are made with easily available ingredients and are easy-to-cook. So if you want to enjoy seafood at home you can make these delicious dishes at home without even going to expensive restaurants.

