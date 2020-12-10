INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















These days, people all around the world are looking for fun and exciting ways to spend time indoors. But just because you are inside does not mean you have to rely on past experience to come up with a great indoor activity.

If you are looking for a new and fun way to spend some time with your family, here are some wonderful ideas that should help you get really excited about your next family night inside. Let’s get started!

Game the old-fashioned way

Sure, your kids probably spend loads of time playing on their favorite video gaming console, but that is far from the only way to game! Think about buying a new board game and introduce them to the fun and competitive nature of old-fashioned gaming. There are tons of classic options out there and are also some amazing newer trivia board games that will not only be fun and new for your kids, but also for you and your husband or wife!

Build an epic fort

This is a classic and tried and true way to get your kids giggling and feeling adventurous in the comfort of your own living. Make sure to use all the pillows, blow-up beds and blankets you can think of to create the world’s most epic fort. Don’t forget to leave a large enough opening facing the television so that you and your entire family can cozy up and watch one of your favorite movies that evening. Complete the special night in the fort by making homemade popcorn or other treats that will have your kids begging for another fortnight in the near future.

Hold a baking competition

If your family is like my family, you’re probably already obsessed with some of the highly popular baking shows that you can find on Netflix and more. If that is the case, consider holding a daytime or nighttime baking competition of your very own. Everyone in your family can either all bake their own “Show Stopper” or can you join up into teams and bake a couple of different options. The most fun part about all this? Once the baking is done, you and your family will have loads of fresh baked goods to enjoy for the next couple of days. Yummy!

Camp in the backyard

Well, this isn’t technically indoors, but it is within the safety of your own property. If you have been missing the great outdoors, but don’t feel comfortable traveling to go to a possibly busy campsite, consider pitching a tent in your backyard and stargazing late into the evening. To make the experience even more special and “outdoorsy” consider getting a great lofted fire pit if you do not already have one so you can bake fresh S’mores right over the open fire. After that, you can either all pack into the tent and sleep outdoors or just leave the kids out there while you enjoy the comforts of your own bed along with a uniquely quiet house, even for just one night!

